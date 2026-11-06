Dale Earnhardt Jr. has seen NASCAR’s championship from nearly every angle, first as a driver chasing trophies, then as a broadcaster explaining them and now as a team owner living with the outcomes. With the title set to be decided at Homestead-Miami this weekend, he has delivered an unexpected verdict on the system NASCAR just left behind, and it has nothing to do with ratings or Game 7 drama.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Had they kept last years format I think a lot of drivers would have called it a career sooner than expected. The current format gives them a better sense of control over their destiny,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

That structure ran from 2014 through 2025. Sixteen drivers entered a three-round elimination bracket, which trimmed the field to four, and those four met in a winner-take-all finale where the highest finisher took the title.

The flaw was how quickly a season’s work could evaporate. A driver could spend months stacking wins and top-five runs, only to see his championship hopes die in a single elimination race through one incident or one poor finish. Once he was out, there was no way back in, even with races still on the schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining races did not become meaningless. Wins, team goals and championship positions were still available. But the prize that defined the season had slipped away, and for a driver who had built an entire year around it, the final weeks could feel like a different job.

Earnhardt has been open about his fatigue with that model. He has said the old playoffs left him tired of the sport, even conceding it was wearing down his enthusiasm.

ADVERTISEMENT

His role in the change went beyond commentary. Earnhardt sat on the committee that spent nearly two years studying the championship, and he has said he doubted at the outset that a group so large could produce real progress. When NASCAR revealed the result in January, he said he was surprised at how close it came to a full 36-race points season while still keeping a Chase.

The 2026 version works differently. NASCAR returned to The Chase, with the top 16 drivers in regular-season points advancing to a 10-race postseason that has no eliminations. Winning no longer guarantees a spot. Points are reseeded once, and whoever has the most after the finale is champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

That changes the math for a struggling driver. A bad day still hurts, but it no longer ends the season on its own, and teams have the remaining races to recover and close gaps. The format rewards sustained performance over survival at individual cutoffs.

Winning still matters, too. A victory is now worth 55 points, up from 40, and stage points remain in play. The driver who finishes the regular season on top starts the Chase with a 25-point cushion over second place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers welcome NASCAR’s change in direction

Dale Earnhardt Jr is far from alone. Several of the figures who stood alongside him at the announcement have backed the return to a points-based title, arguing that the new structure puts more weight on the whole season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Martin, who spent years pushing for a return to a full-season points championship, called the revised system a compromise between the traditional format and a postseason, one that rewards consistency while keeping the drama of a title fight alive.

Chase Elliott, who won his 2020 title under the elimination system, has also backed the change, saying it better reflects the sport’s identity.

Ryan Blaney has said he hopes the change means fewer pointless dive-bombs on track, and he viewed the decision as proof that NASCAR listened to complaints about the old structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chase Briscoe argued the format will produce a more legitimate champion, noting that under the old system a driver could dominate the season and still lose everything in the finale.

Denny Hamlin, who finished the regular season atop the standings, described the return as a major step forward in crowning a champion, adding that most drivers would call it the fairer method.

Not everyone agrees. Joey Logano, a three-time champion under the previous system, has said he personally liked the old format from a fan’s perspective, even while accepting the change. His stance shows the move has not won over everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earnhardt’s point, then, is less about whether elimination rounds produced thrilling moments and more about what they took away from the people in the cars. A driver who is still mathematically alive has a reason to keep pushing after a rough weekend. For veterans weighing whether to run another season, the chance to shape their own title fate could matter far more than the spectacle.

The Chase cannot guarantee that anyone will postpone retirement, but it does offer a longer championship fight to be part of. According to Earnhardt, that sense of control may be enough to make some drivers think twice before walking away.