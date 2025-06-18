Dale Jr. Marks Milestone With 3-Word Message to Wife Amy Earnhardt on Life-Changing Past Decision

Love is always racing at full throttle when it comes to Dale Jr. and Amy Earnhardt. Whether they’re trading laughs on Bless Your Hardt, bickering over snack choices, or sharing sweet throwbacks on social media, this NASCAR power couple has fans in a full-blown aww-fest every time they show up together.

The chemistry is real, their banter is top-tier Southern adorable, and today just happens to be one of those special days that proves it all started with one simple, life-changing question. And Dale Junior remembered it loud and proud.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. reflects on the day he proposed to Amy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopped on X and melted hearts with a message that was short, sweet, and straight from the heart: “Today, I asked Amy to marry me back in 2015. Best decision ever.” Those three words—best decision ever—carried the kind of emotional weight fans of the Earnhardt couple have come to cherish. It was another reminder that behind the NASCAR legend is a man deeply in love with his wife. Their story is one many longtime fans already know and adore. Amy, an interior designer, was hired in 2009 to renovate Dale’s house in Mooresville, North Carolina. But between paint swatches and layout plans, sparks flew- and the two quietly began dating in 2011.

AD

In 2015, during a trip to Germany, Dale Jr. decided it was time. The Hall of Famer popped the question during a vineyard tour. The moment was romantic, private, and meaningful, exactly the kind of memory that sticks. Amy said yes, and they tied the knot just over a year later on New Year’s Eve in a wedding surrounded by close friends and family.

“To do it at that particular time, that moment while we were in that church, it made the moment more memorable for her,” he said of the proposal. “I thought it was just a great place to do it. I thought about it, and every other spot that I could think of just didn’t measure up. “It just wasn’t good enough, especially for her.” And Amy?

She recently shared a story that proved just how thoughtful Dale Jr. can be. During a conversation with country singer Tim Dugger, she called the most romantic moment to date the 2020 New Year’s Eve anniversary.

With the world still in the thick of the pandemic and no visitors allowed, Junior secretly flew Dugger in for a private performance in their property’s western-style saloon. She said, “I literally, like, bawled my eyes out the entire time because I was so, like, just taken aback by you coming to do that for us. And I’ve missed you guys. I miss people in general. If those told you I was like, I don’t think I realized how bad I needed to see somebody else because we live out in the middle of nowhere, and that was just so special.”

Dugger remembered the scene perfectly. “It was Dale’s idea, and he—I had met him down at the western town, you know, an hour beforehand, getting set up, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna text you. I want you to start playing before we even walk in.’ And you know, I think I started with that George Strait song, I cross my heart.”

Amy smiled as she called it, saying, “I don’t think that we had so much like that’s the most romantic moment I think we had.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One last ride: Dale Earnhardt Jr. rallies behind fans for final Prime Video NASCAR race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t just celebrating love this week—he’s also rallying NASCAR nation for one last thrill on Amazon Prime Video. As the Great American Getaway 400 gears up for June 22 at Pocono Raceway, Dale Junior takes to social media to remind fans that this is your last chance to catch the action live on prime. From its exclusive coverage to fan-first energy, the race promises to be a memorable sendoff for the final NASCAR broadcast of the season.

And what better way to close it out than with the one-of-a-kind “ tricky triangle”? This three-turn monster is modeled after racing’s greatest hits: turn 1’s steep 14-degree banking takes cues from Trenton Speedway, turn 2 channels Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 8-degree muscle, and turn 3 keeps it old school with Milwaukee Mile’s 6-degree tilt. Translation? No room for error and tons of chances for chaos, it’s the kind of drug that separates the good from the gutsy.

What makes this weekend even sweeter is how Dale Jr. is turning it into a full-on fan fest. Especially for campers in the infield, he teased bonus behind-the-scenes access, including tree and post hangouts “ by the rocks”—a popular chill spot among the corner of faithful. He took to social media and wrote, “Come join us for the final @SportsonPrime NASCAR event this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s that laid-back, personal Dale Jr. charm that makes fans show up and tune in. So whether you’re trackside or watching from the couch, you won’t want to miss the final lap of the Prime Video series.