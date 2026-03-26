Dale Jr Offers NASCAR Seat to Max Verstappen’s Sacked Teammate Amidst Crossover Calls

Over the years, the idea of Formula 1 drivers stepping into NASCAR machinery has always carried a certain intrigue. Names like Kimi Räikkönen, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Jacques Villeneuve have all made that leap in different ways, proving the transition isn’t impossible. Now, with sim racing blurring the lines even further, the crossover talk is back in full force. And this time, Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t just talking. He’s ready to open the door for a big-name move.

Dale Jr. opens the door for Ricciardo’s NASCAR shot

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On the recent episode of the SPEED with Harvick and Buxton podcast, Kevin Harvick asked Dale Jr, “If we could get Ricciardo to commit, you’d figure out how to put him in a car?” To which Dale Jr enthusiastically replied, “Of course! Anyone would. What a great personality! And he loves NASCAR. He’s a big fan. I would love to give him an opportunity just to get a feel.”

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That exchange says it all. Dale Jr. isn’t just entertaining the idea, but he’s openly willing to make it happen for Daniel Ricciardo. And honestly, it’s not as far-fetched as it sounds, if we dig a bit deeper. You see, Daniel Ricciardo already has deep ties to NASCAR culture.

Currently an ambassador for Ford Racing, he’s long been a fan of Dale Earnhardt (the Sr), even running the iconic No. 3 during his Formula 1 career as a tribute. Back in 2021, he got a taste of stock car racing when he drove Earnhardt Sr.’s 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas, a moment that only fueled crossover chatter.

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While a full-time switch isn’t on the table for Ricciardo, speculation around one-off NASCAR appearances (especially on road courses) has been gaining traction over the past few years. With his personality, fan appeal, and driving adaptability, Ricciardo fits the bill for a crossover star who could instantly bring new eyes to the sport.

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And then there’s the opportunity itself. Dale Jr.’s JR Motorsports has become a powerhouse in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (Xfinity) Series, recently securing the 2024 championship with Justin Allgaier. If there’s a team capable of giving Ricciardo a proper introduction to NASCAR, it’s definitely this one.

At this point, it’s no longer just a fun idea, but a realistic possibility waiting for the right moment. We hope it turns into reality soon!

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Dale Jr. backs Hocevar as Spire wins over critics

“I think a lot of people would say that Hocevar’s group knocked it out of the park,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “Again, I’m biased that we talked about it on the show last week, that particular scheme from 1981, it’s a lost year for dad because it was so bad for the most part. Not a good year for him. But, that’s my favorite design of the Wrangler car that he ever raced for sure.”

That endorsement carried weight, especially if you consider the backlash Carson Hocevar and Spire Motorsports initially faced. The decision to run a 1981-inspired Wrangler throwback sparked debate among fans, with some arguing it misrepresented the legacy of Dale Earnhardt. But for Junior, the intent (and execution) mattered more than the criticism.

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Beyond the paint scheme itself, he pointed to the effort behind it. Spire didn’t just show up with a throwback at Darlington. Instead, they built a narrative around it. From social media campaigns to behind-the-scenes content, the team leaned fully into the moment, turning what could have been a simple tribute into a full-scale fan engagement play.

“Hocevar and his team did a lot of great stuff on social media with content. I mean, they really went all out. They put some good effort into this. You know what I mean? Well, it helps that he goes out there and has a great performance on the racetrack. It was a good-looking race car, good-looking job,” he added.

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And that last part mattered. Performance validated the tribute. In the end, what started as controversy turned into a quiet win. For Hocevar, for Spire, and for a team proving it knows how to balance history with modern storytelling.