Dale Jr Predicts Only Garage Power Play to Save Kyle Busch From His RCR Nightmare

The Kyle Busch situation has reached a dire point. His performance with Richard Childress Racing isn’t improving, and no matter how many passive-aggressive reactions he gives, Denny Hamlin’s earlier statement makes sense. Amidst this situation, Dale Earnhardt Jr. feels that only one team can become his savior.

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Dale Jr. predicts a future comeback for Kyle Busch with a new team

“I just got a weird feeling he’s going to end up Spire for some reason, the team that’s got some speed,” Earnhardt Jr. predicted, speaking on his namesake podcast.

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A team change looks apparent for Busch at this point if he wants to get back to winning ways. It’s been closer to three years since he last won a race in the Cup Series, and his struggles with RCR continue. He isn’t completely to blame, either. The team failed to give him a strong car.

Throughout his years at Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch won one race per season. Although some expected the #8 car driver to improve this season, his performance looks worse. He struggles to hold a position and is mostly in the midfield. Earnhardt Jr. believes Busch wouldn’t want to continue with this kind of performance throughout his career.

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“I could see him getting over there,” he added. “Like he’s not going to drive cars that are underperforming for the rest of his career. He’s going to get in something. He’s going to find his way back toward the front.”

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Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 12: Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing zone Jalapeno Lime Chevrolet waves to the crowd prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 Duel 1 on February 12, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 12 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Duels 1 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602122550

Spire Motorsports, meanwhile, could offer him that very opportunity.

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Busch moving to Spire makes sense

Richard Childress Racing hasn’t won a race in a long time, but Spire has only won one race throughout their Cup Series stretch. It seems to be a tough choice for Busch, leaving a team that has been on the field for decades for a relatively new team. But it is exactly where the difference lies.

Although Spire is still new in its operations, it has pulled off some impressive performances. In fact, it finished in the top 10 frequently this year, with multiple drivers. The team’s future looks promising. In fact, if Chevrolet’s overall performance were to improve this year, Spire could be on its way to capturing its second race win.

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Compared to RCR, Spire has far better performance and more updated facilities. Busch is already in somewhat of a partnership with the team, piloting its trucks on a part-time basis. He has also dominated the Truck Series with Spire Motorsports. So this would be a promising deal for him, considering his participation outside of the Cup Series.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 21: Kyle Busch 7 Spire Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet celebrates after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 21, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 21 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26022118638208

Busch was in suitable positions this season but eventually lost those spots. So, this is a good time to make the move.

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Earnhardt Jr.’s words give more reason to the move. He has been around the sport for a long time and understands how teams work. Added to that, Busch’s experience will help Spire develop and win races, too.