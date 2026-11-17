A six-hour race, a car built for around $500 and Carson Hocevar in the driver rotation. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a fairly specific idea of what his next racing adventure could look like, and it emerged after an unexpected interruption during the latest episode of his podcast.

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While discussing race formats on the Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt admitted that conventional short events do not offer quite enough time behind the wheel. He would rather take on an endurance race, one where several drivers share a car and climb in and out across an evening.

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“I would like to run a 6-hour, or a 12-hour, or even a 24 Hours of Lemons race,” Earnhardt said. The suggestion was not about chasing another major professional result. He was looking for something that brought back the enjoyment of building a car and racing it with friends.

Earnhardt enjoyed the Rolex 24 at Daytona, but said its pace had become too intense. “I loved racing in the 24 Hours of Daytona, but I don’t want to do that anymore because they’re freaking insane. They’re just so fast, and I’m just not that fast anymore. I don’t want to do it.”

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TJ Majors summed up the appeal of an alternative: “the fun factor.”

The 24 Hours of Lemons caught Earnhardt’s imagination because of its build-your-own-car element. He described watching a YouTube creator prepare a car for a six- or 12-hour event on a budget of around $500.

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Entrants need proof of purchase to show they stayed within the limit, while inspections still take safety seriously and can flag cars that appear too high-performance for the spirit of the event.

“I want to build a car,” Earnhardt said. He wants to share the driving through the night, in machinery far removed from the highly engineered cars he raced at Daytona.

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The conversation then shifted when Majors noticed Hocevar had joined the livestream chat. The Spire Motorsports driver had responded to the discussion about race length by suggesting that the event they were talking about already offered plenty of driving.

Earnhardt welcomed him into the conversation before turning the idea into a potential team-up. “Hocevar needs, we need to do the 24 Hours of Lemons. We should see if Carson wants to do it,” he said. He then joked that Hocevar could probably build the car at his own house, adding, “He looks like he probably has one.”

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There was no confirmation that either driver intends to enter the race. But Hocevar is not an arbitrary choice for the idea. He has already shown an appetite for the kind of unconventional, contact-heavy racing that sits outside the Cup Series routine.

Just recently, Hocevar teamed up with YouTube personality Cleetus McFarland to win the 2026 2.4 Hours of LeMullets at the Freedom Factory. They claimed a second straight victory in the Crown Victoria event, which also featured Denny Hamlin, Ryan Preece and Ty Dillon.

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Hocevar moved Ty Dillon aside as the white flag flew; Dillon fought back but ran wide at the backstretch chicane, allowing Hocevar to reclaim the lead.

LeMullets showed why Hocevar could suit Earnhardt’s idea. It looks nothing like a conventional Cup weekend, giving drivers room to race battered machinery and enjoy the spectacle. Hamlin, who had previously questioned the balance between Hocevar’s entertainment persona and his racing ambitions, appeared to enjoy the experience.

After taking part, he posted: “I’d rather be Cleetus than Jimmie.”

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Earnhardt’s proposal would take that spirit in another direction. Rather than a short, chaotic oval race, Lemons would require a budget build and a car capable of surviving hours on track. The challenge would be less about outright speed than keeping an inexpensive machine running.

For now, it is an idea floated on a podcast, not a confirmed entry or an invitation Hocevar has accepted. But Earnhardt has named the race he wants to try and a potential teammate. If it happens, the NASCAR pair would face a very different kind of endurance test.