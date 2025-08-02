Dale Jr. Publicly Backs Keselowski as RFK Racing Defies the Odds

RFK Racing has been a cornerstone of NASCAR since Jack Roush first entered the sport in 1988. In those early days, Roush’s team quickly made its mark with a potent mix of engineering know-how and scrappy, blue-collar determination. Over the decades, RFK Racing racked up a staggering total of eight championships across NASCAR’s top three series, growing into one of the most respected and successful teams in the sport.

Despite their storied past, the last ten years have seen RFK Racing navigate a landscape filled with new challenges. Tight budgets, shifting alliances, and the race to stay competitive alongside powerhouse rivals. But, fast forward to 2025, and something’s shifted. There’s a new energy in the garage, a different swagger in the way they race. It’s not flashy. It’s not perfect. But it’s catching the garage’s attention, including that of a certain Dale Earnhardt Jr.

RFK’s playoff push: Dale Jr. says they’re close

“So the impressive thing for me, I guess, for this year is a two-car operation that is overachieving for good reason.” Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s words on the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast capture the tone across the NASCAR garage as RFK Racing’s 2025 season has outstripped nearly all predictions. Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher have led the way for RFK, defying the odds on and off the track.

Through 22 races, Buescher has managed three top-5s, eleven top-10s, an average finish of 13.81, and currently sits 10th in the drivers’ standings. Plus, he has managed to clinch the final spot in the provisional playoff standings. Keselowski, meanwhile, has three top-5s, six top-10s, an average finish of 21.04, and is 24th in the drivers’ standings. These results are remarkable considering that RFK, unlike its larger rivals, operates with a leaner budget and staff, consistently extracting maximum value from limited resources.

“But a third car coming together in an organization, to build a brand new car and a whole new team, I mean, it’s a great opportunity for you.” Dale Jr. was referring to Ryan Preece, who joined RFK Racing in 2025 to campaign a newly formed third entry. The team is leasing a charter from Rick Ware Racing for the No. 60 car. After several challenging seasons with Stewart-Haas Racing, Preece was not expected to contend immediately. But RFK’s tight-knit, clever operations have delivered an instant impact.

“You’ve ran as well as Chris throughout most of the year and at times been the best car. Your team is on the cusp of making the playoffs.” Dale Jr. further added. And he isn’t wrong. Preece’s resurgence has been stunning. He sits just outside the playoff zone with just 42 points behind the cutoff line. A win in one of the remaining races or a couple of strong top-five finishes could easily vault him into the postseason.

“But honestly, dude, I feel like um y’all are exceeding expectations,” Dale Jr. concluded. That’s become the team mantra. Long viewed as underdogs against Goliaths like Hendrick and Joe Gibbs Racing, RFK’s success has come from doing more with less. It will be interesting to see how far that formula can take them as the playoff pressure ramps up.

Bubba Wallace’s win ratchets up playoff pressure for RFK Racing

Bubba Wallace’s breakthrough win at the 2025 Brickyard 400 has dramatically reconfigured the fight for NASCAR’s final playoff spots. And nowhere is the impact felt more acutely than inside the RFK Racing garage. Entering Indianapolis, Wallace was clinging to the last provisional playoff spot. His double-overtime triumph not only snapped a 100-race drought but also punched his automatic ticket to the postseason.

The most significant ripple from Wallace’s win hits Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, the two main RFK Racing contenders. Prior to Indy, both drivers were tracking playoff berths on points. But Wallace’s victory added a new name to the “locked in” list, reducing the available at-large spots. Buescher, despite an early-season points penalty, now holds the final transfer position. He is 42 points clear of his teammate Preece, with just four regular-season races remaining.

Meanwhile, Preece has seen his margin for error evaporate. With 13 race winners now locked in, Preece sits precariously outside the cut. He will need either a win or a near-flawless string of points finishes to close the gap, intensifying the pressure for both him and RFK Racing. The situation highlights both the promise and the peril of RFK’s 2025 campaign.

Despite operating with fewer resources than powerhouse rivals, both Buescher and Preece have delivered standout performances. But, every slip is now magnified. Wallace’s surprise victory is a stark reminder: in an era with so many different race winners, the playoff battlefield shifts week by week, and even consistent runs might not be enough if another bubble driver breaks through. For RFK Racing, the next month is a test of resilience and execution.