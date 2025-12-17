Dale Jr. Publicly Slams NASCAR Team’s Decision to Axe Star With Powerful 5-Word Message

Of all the drivers who made their full-time debut in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity (O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series season, Nick Sanchez was one of the most promising ones. Though he had a rocky start at Daytona, he eventually won his first Xfinity win at Atlanta. Dale Earnhardt Jr. feels the same about him, as he discussed the major shake-up in the young driver’s career.

Sanchez piloted the #48 for Big Machine Racing, having first raced for them back in the 2022 season. Although his finishes fluctuated early in the season, he proved to be quite a competent driver. The team initially chose him to continue in 2026; however, when they released him suddenly over a week ago, it didn’t just shock him, but also Dale Jr.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. highlights NASCAR’s necessity of drivers like Nick Sanchez

The 24-year-old driver was prepared to race the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season under the Big Machine Racing tag. All seemed to be going his way after his maiden victory in Atlanta. However, early in December, he dropped a message on social media, which revealed shocking news.

“Over the weekend, I was informed that I will not be driving the No.48 for Big Machine Racing in 2026… I am proud of all we have accomplished this year, including our win. Unfortunate timing and circumstances, but it’s strictly business.”

This sparked quite some controversy in NASCAR. Considering the lineup next year, there seem to be thin chances for Sanchez. If anyone did not seem to be happy with this decision, it was Dale Earnhardt Jr. Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, he expressed his frustration towards the decision, mentioning how Sanchez has got the talent.

“Screw the paper logistics. I watched. We all watched the test for sure. The kid’s talent speed. Yeah. Kid’s got something,” Junior said on the podcast.

Dale Jr. further focused on Sanchez’s on-track performance, explaining how it is needed for the sport and fans to witness an exciting race.

“He’s decent and he’s got some talent. The other thing too I like is that he p-sses some people off, right? I mean I don’t love that because sometimes he p-sses me off or he p-sses one of my guys off. But as a fan or as a broadcaster and as somebody who’s wanting to fall in love with the sport.

“We need guys like that.”

From what Dale Jr said, it does sound like Sanchez puts on quite a show for the fans, but what exactly does he do on the track?

How does Nick Sanchez make races more exciting?

Nick Sanchez beautifully showcases his racecraft on the track. He does not find free air to make a gap on the drivers behind him, but pushes through the field to battle his competitors. Sanchez has what one might call ‘controlled aggression.’

He knows exactly when to push in a race and whom to push against. These qualities, although sometimes seen as causing him to lose places, have largely helped Sanchez to make major gains in a race.

This is quite a show for the viewers, making the races more unpredictable and exciting. It is exactly this quality that Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about when mentioning why NASCAR needs drivers like him on the track.

However, it is seemingly tough that he will find a full-time spot in the Series next year. Moreover, who is Big Machine planning to put behind the wheel of the car? The question remains to be answered.