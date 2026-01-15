Dale Jr. Raises Red Flag on Jim France’s Nephew’s Leadership Readiness as NASCAR Quietly Moves Beyond Steve Phelps

Steve Phelps was the first commissioner NASCAR had, but he might as well be the last, or so Dale Jr. feels. Since he departed from the position, the sport’s authorities haven’t named any replacement. The position was created to give the sport a broader, more strategic leadership role. This was supposed to guide NASCAR’s future growth beyond regular operations.

Serving as the sport’s President at the time, Steve Phelps left the position and was named the first commissioner on the 31st of March, 2025. Steve O’Donnell replaced him as the President. However, Phelps resigned from the sport recently after the lawsuit was settled, leaving the position vacant. While Dale Jr. feels NASCAR might not fill it, he questions the future of NASCAR’s leadership.

Dale Jr. wishes for Jim France’s nephew to have more experience

NASCAR still seems to be in the hands of the France Family. Jim France’s nephew, Benjamin Kennedy, is the executive VP and is handling major operations. Even though Dale Earnhardt Jr. feels that he is doing a decent job in the position, he wishes Kennedy had more experience.

Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt explained that Kennedy is the right person for the job. However, he feels that the 34-year-old might not be ready to tackle the responsibilities that come.

“I feel like Ben Kennedy’s a good dude,” Dale said. “I wish he were 10 years older with 10 years, you know[…] Maybe he’s ready to take on more, but we need him now, and he’s not really, I don’t think, ready for another chunk of time.”

His assumption can be justified for the position Kennedy is currently serving. Making major decisions can be challenging, and there is more to it than just personal preferences and likes. For example, which tracks should be raced more on, which new events should be introduced, etc.

Although Dale Earnhardt Jr. seems a little skeptical of Kennedy’s decision-making right now, he believes that he could take the sport in the right direction in the future.

“He knows the sport needs to try do unique and new things every now and then. There needs to be a good mix and all that. So, I think he will be when he finally decides to really sort of, you know, take over. He’ll be the guy to really steer us in a good direction,” he added.

With Steve Phelps no longer in the sport, there could be some radical changes coming ahead. But why did he leave the position after having been a part of the sport for two decades?

Why did Steve Phelps leave NASCAR?

Phelps had been associated with NASCAR since 2005. He had become one of the most influential non-France figures the sport had seen in decades. His tenure as President was defined by major structural changes, including the introduction of the Next Gen car, aggressive media rights negotiations, and a stronger push toward international relevance.

However, his exit came at a sensitive moment for the sport. The settlement of the antitrust lawsuit, which centered around the Charter Agreement, marked a turning point. Sources close to the situation suggested that Phelps’ departure was less about performance and more about NASCAR resetting its leadership structure after a turbulent period.

At the same time, the revelations from the antitrust trial were understood to be a major influence on his decision. His identity within the sport had been damaged after his text messages were publicized, which included racial slurs against veteran team owner Richard Childress.

The decision has left the commissioner’s role vacant now. As mentioned, there doesn’t seem to be any announcement from NASCAR on the matter, and, as Dale Jr. predicts, the role might not remain in the sport for long.

While he trusts the new generation to handle NASCAR well, there are, understandably, a few questions to be raised. The sport has already been making some major decisions, such as changing the championship format. But the future still remains to be seen.