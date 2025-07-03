Dale Jr. Recalls ‘Diabolical’ Prank That Made Him Think He Was Gonna Be a Dad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his longtime buddy Josh Snider have always thrived on a little friendly chaos. From cricket infestations to full-on room-destroying flour bombs, the two have spent decades turning harmless pranks into legendary stories. But there was one prank, so diabolical, so hilariously well executed that it brought their ongoing war to a screeching halt.

Orchestrated by a JR Motorsports employee with the precision of a crew chief and the creativity of a sitcom writer, this prank didn’t just fool Dale Jr.; it nearly gave him a heart attack. And it all started with a positive pregnancy test sitting in his bathroom.

Prank wars were a rite of passage for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his closest crew, and they pulled plenty over the years. But nothing topped what unfolded that night. The ringleader? Surprisingly, not Josh Snider. It was actually a JRM employee. Christopher “Topher” Allen, an early JR Motorsport crew member who had become more like family than just a coworker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The pregnancy test prank that ended all pranks

It all started with Dale Jr. returning to his trailer, where his then-girlfriend was waiting for him. Junior went up to the bathroom and was instantly shocked. Junior, rubbing his head, saw the test and thought his girlfriend was purposely dropping news. He stormed in, genuinely turning quickly into confusion.

In a recent episode of the Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media podcast, Dale Junior recalls this horrifying memory now all behind him, saying, “I go over there and I’m like, I don’t know what I’m looking at, but eventually, I mean, in just a second or two, I’m like, this is a damn pregnancy test. And I read it, and it’s positive. And I was like, holy—. And I’m like, “She’s pregnant. Why would she just tell me like this?” So, I go downstairs and I’m like, “Why didn’t you just tell me? This ain’t how I should find out, right?”

And his girlfriend had deflected it, suggesting that he should ask his pals. Dale Jr. was taken aback by that answer, only later on realizing that she was in on the prank but didn’t have much of a plan ready. The Hall of Famer goes on to explain, “And I was like, ‘That’s weird. Why would I need to talk to my friends about this?’ Because I still think she’s pregnant. And she’s like, ‘You just need to go ask your friends. You need to go ask Christopher. You need to go ask Topher.’ I’m like, ‘Weird.'”

Dle Jr., ever determined to find out what happened, goes on to ask Topher, “So I go to Topher and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I had a friend of mine. His wife’s pregnant. I had her give me the positive test so I could plant it in your bathroom.” And I was like, “That was diabolical, man.” I mean, oh my god. He worked on that. That was diabolical.”

Josh Snider, who couldn’t contain his laughter while recalling this, goes on to explain that Topher had actually asked one of the JRM employees to help him out; he figured out that one of the employees’ wife was pregnant, and the rest is history. Always the instigator, John Snider admitted they had activated this while also dealing with a cricket infestation in the house. Junior couldn’t believe Josh didn’t stop the plan. snickering, Josh said, “ I couldn’t, because you just let 2000 crickets in my damn—I was encouraging at this point. I was ready to go put a sign up: “Who’s pregnant and willing to pee on a stick?” They were all in.

It wasn’t just Junior who got snagged; another friend, Broly, was collateral in a separate prank involving 5 gallons of water and 2 pounds of flour poured over his unsuspecting self. Junior describes him as “still pissed,” which, with prank circles, only equals success. Behind the laughs was more than a prank. Allen’s role was setting up the bathroom, recruiting a coworker, synchronizing a stunt, and hardening bonds in the trailer crew. It marked the moment when jokes were pushed to the edge, and everyone stayed friends. That’s trust you can’t buy. The prank stopped any future retaliation; it simply couldn’t be topped. But more importantly, it spoke volumes about the chemistry within Junior’s inner circle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Dale Jr turned his house into a cricket-filled trap

Well, you reap what you sow. And it all started when Dale Jr. turned the tables, and nothing says gotcha like a house full of live crickets. As Dale Jr. chuckled on the Dale Jr. Download, he dropped, “Can you even imagine? Opening your bedroom door to 2000 crickets?”

via Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED NASCAR: FULL SPEED, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Season 1, ep. 102, aired Jan. 30, 2024. photo: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

This infestation was pure prankster perfection. Dale Jr. explained that this plan was to unleash the chirping chaos subtly. He told Josh, “ I was thinking that I would put the crickets in there and you wouldn’t see them until you turn the lights out and they would start making their noise.” The location? The same modular home Snider was living in, technically Junior’s property. Snider even joked about it, saying, “I mean, you own that trailer that I lived in. I think, well, it was more like a triple-wide. It was a modular home. Con single wide merged into one. But, uh, I’m like, surely he won’t do nothing too bad to his house.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Junior wasn’t worried about collateral damage. The trailer, described as a triple-wide made of single-wide merged, served as the perfect stage for his prank. All of it, of course, was just part of the endless back-and-forth, a friendship built on racing, ridiculous radio shows and relentless one-upmanship. The cricket prank may not have gone viral back then, but it lives on in Junior’s retelling, and it echoes the 2000 chopping bugs that probably still haunt Josh’s dreams.