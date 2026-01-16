Dale Jr. Recalls the Daytona Weekend That Turned “Homeless” Denny Hamlin Into a NASCAR Legend

Denny Hamlin didn’t have the smoothest of starts in NASCAR. It wasn’t the lack of talent or skill that limited him, however. It was more about the struggles he faced getting a full-time seat with a team. Sleeping on couches and carrying trophies for others, it took him a long time to gain recognition and become the team owner and driver he is today.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Even through his toughest times, Hamlin never found himself alone. But he wasn’t alone. He had a powerful friend in his corner: Dale Earnhardt Jr. He had slowly become great friends with none other than Dale Earnhardt Jr., the son of the seven-time Cup Series champion and one of the most beloved faces in the sport. Their friendship ultimately led Hamlin to the right path that he’s on right now. But it has been quite a journey for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Denny Hamlin slept on the couch at Daytona

Born in Tampa, Florida, Hamlin began racing at an early age in Virginia. Understandably, he did not have a lot of roots down at Daytona Beach. Although he was already racing late models, he had to get down to Daytona and meet with Joe Gibbs in the early 2000s. This was around the time when his friendship with Dale Jr. was taking off. The two spent a lot of time together, often facing off in the NASCAR 2003 video game.

In 2004, Dale Jr. was already a seasoned driver, running full-time for DEI in the Cup Series. Right before the season-opener at Daytona, Hamlin called in a favor from his friend.

“He [Hamlin] was trying to get into a job at Gibbs. And he called me, and he said, “Hey, I’m coming down to Daytona. And I ain’t got anywhere to stay. I’m meeting with Gibbs,” Dale Jr reminisced on the Dale Jr podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denny Hamlin then managed to find a place at the Daytona International Speedway and slept on the couch for a couple of nights. At the same time, Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the Daytona 500, and it was Hamlin who picked up his trophy and brought it to his truck.

“I was like, ‘Come down. Stay on the bus and the driver’s lot.’ And so I think he spent the night on the couch, a night or two in Daytona. And then we won the Daytona 500 in ‘04, and he was in Victory Lane. Then, when the Victory Lane celebration was over, he carried the trophy back to the bus,” Jr added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This was a life-changing moment for Hamlin. He found himself in the perfect spot. His meeting with Joe Gibbs went well, and a lot came his way. However, he didn’t forget his roots. Last year, he reposted an X post from Dale Jr, revealing his picture in Victory Lane with him; from there, he carried the trophy.

“And so, you know, he would go on to become Denny Hamlin. And then he became this, you know, big- time, you know, he became Denny,” Jr said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamlin’s relationship with JGR

Denny Hamlin’s run in the late model series in Virginia gained quite some attention from the spectators. Hamlin’s raw talent in the Virginia late model scene didn’t go unnoticed, catching the eye of Joe Gibbs. This led to a crucial test with the team, and Hamlin made the most of it, quickly earning starts in the Busch Series and delivering instant results that fast-tracked his path to a Cup Series ride. After replacing Jason Leffler and delivering far better results, Hamlin secured the full-time seat with Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2006 season following Leffler’s release.

Getty 23XI Racing co-owners Denny Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan – Source: Getty Images for NASCAR

He has since continued racing with the team. Hamlin still pilots the #11 car. It was a partnership built on mutual loyalty. Gibbs gave him the chance when he did not have any backing, and Hamlin delivered. Moreover, the team continues to be one of the top ones in the sport, so there was no reason for him to switch. In the past two decades, he has also become their cornerstone.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Denny Hamlin also laid the foundation as a team owner, partnering with NBA legend Michael Jordan to create 23XI Racing. The team currently fields three Charters in the Cup Series, and was the root of the antitrust lawsuit against the sport last year.

Hamlin has remained a fan-favorite. Although the Cup Series championship has remained elusive for him, his presence in the sport is phenomenal. Looking back, it all started through his little friendship with Dale Jr.