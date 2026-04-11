Dale Jr. Refuses to Give Up on Abandoned NASCAR Track’s Future Amidst Political Backlash

“I’m racing at Nashville Fairgrounds on April 11….Yep, for the CARS Tour. I don’t know if there’s anything more I need to say,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said last month. And now the day is finally here. But beyond the excitement of seeing him back on track to drive a racecar for the first time in 26 years, there’s a bigger story unfolding. The historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway sits at the center of a heated debate, and Dale Jr. isn’t backing down. Even as political roadblocks mount, he’s making it clear that this track’s future is still worth fighting for.

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Dale Jr. stands firm as Fairgrounds battle heats up

“I’d love for the racetrack to be here. I love for there to be grassroots short track racing here. I think what they have right now is a great balance. If they’re able to continue down this path and allow the track some ability to renovate and improve some of the facility with fans and so forth, I mean, I’d love this place to stick around in any shape and form.”

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That heartfelt stance from Dale Jr. is about preserving a piece of racing culture that shaped him. The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway isn’t just another track in his story. It’s where he watched his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., battle in the NASCAR Cup Series, where family memories were built alongside his brother Kerry and sister Kelley, and where grassroots racing still holds meaning.

But the future of the track is far from secure. A legal and political storm continues to swirl around the facility. Former racer Neil Chaffin has filed a lawsuit targeting an anti-speedway group, attempting to block efforts to alter a 2011 referendum that protects racing at the venue. On the other side, attorneys Saul Solomon and Mike Kopp are backing a push to shift the land’s use away from racing and proposing affordable and workforce housing instead.

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And then there’s the growing influence of soccer. Nashville SC has emerged as a powerful stakeholder in the conversation, with owner John Ingram reportedly supporting plans that would expand mixed-use development around the area. What was once a straightforward racetrack debate has now turned into a broader clash between tradition, urban development, and competing sports interests.

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Yet through it all, Dale Jr.’s message remains steady. No matter the outcome, this track deserves a fighting chance.

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Sold-out showdown brings Fairgrounds back to life

While the off-track battle continues, Dale Jr. is letting the racing do the talking. At least for one night. He’s back behind the wheel for the Tootsie’s Music City Showdown, piloting the No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet in the zMAX CARS Tour at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Dale Jr, who co-owns the series alongside Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks, is helping breathe life back into a venue that has struggled with declining car counts in recent years. But on April 11, that narrative flips completely. A full field of 31 cars is set to compete in the fourth race of the 2026 season. It is proof that the appetite for short-track racing here is far from gone.

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“I’m gonna have some fun. And I hope that I run well. But more than anything else, I hope everyone enjoys the event. Competitors, team owners, fans, viewers, sponsors, track promoters, and the Nashville racing community. We appreciate the opportunity to bring our series to such a historic place,” Earnhardt said.

And the response? A complete sellout. The night kicks off at 7 p.m. CT with a 100-lap Pro Late Model race featuring Earnhardt, followed by a 125-lap Limited Late Model event. It’s the kind of packed, high-energy atmosphere the Fairgrounds was built for.

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But beyond the grandstands and green flags, there’s a deeper hope driving it all. Dale Jr. isn’t just racing for fun, but to prove this track still matters. And if nights like this are any indication, maybe, just maybe, the road back to a future that includes NASCAR isn’t completely out of reach.