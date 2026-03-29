Dale Jr. Refuses to Let Restart Blunder Define JRM Driver as Emotional NASCAR Debut Turns Chaotic at Martinsville

For Lee Pulliam, Martinsville Speedway was a race that was a dream come true. He was in tears before and after the race for this wonderful opportunity he received from Dale Jr. and JR Motorsports. And he was indeed having a dream run in the race, leading 40 laps, until he unfortunately brought a 26-minute red flag caution and a 19-car pileup on a late race restart. While Pulliam is sulking about his mistakes, his mentor, Dale Earnhardt Jr., doing what he does best, decided to cheer him up for the amazing racecraft he showed on Saturday instead of letting the mishap define his race.

Dale Jr. endorses Lee Pulliam for future opportunities

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“I know you didn’t want that to happen, but don’t worry about it. S*** like that happens. I love what you’re doing. Enjoy this.” Dale Earnhardt Jr. immediately jumped on his radio to snap Pulliam back to reality after he caused a 19-car pileup.

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Pulliam’s lack of experience led to him missing a gear while shifting. The cars behind him had a better launch and ended up causing contact due to the sudden slowdown in front of them. He was devastated after that, but Dale Jr. is more than happy with his performance. In his interview, Dale Jr. could not stop himself from praising the JRM prodigy.

“Lee did a good job this weekend. I could say I could talk about Lee for a good half hour. He worked extremely hard to be prepared, doing a lot of sims, working on his health, and being fit. He took this opportunity extremely personal.

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“He took it to heart. He wanted to come in here, ready and as good as he possibly could be. And I am happy for him. He put a ton of pressure on himself; he doesn’t know if he’ll ever get another opportunity to race at this level, and he really did a pretty good job absorbing everything that he could.”

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Compliments like those mean a lot, especially when they come from a person who has mentored a lot of young drivers in his championship-winning team. After the race, they shared a long hug that said more than words ever could.

Lee Pulliam and JR Motorsports have been in contact for a long time. While there are no indications for him getting a ride with Dale Jr.’s team, the JRM owner thinks that it won’t be long before he starts racing in NASCAR.

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“I feel like the things he’s done in his career afford him the opportunity to feel what it’s like to be at this level and kind of at least get that experience to know how he stacks up. I think he stacks up really well.

“So, he is still relatively young and would do a really good job in a truck or Xfinity car for any other program that would give him another opportunity. Of course we would love to run him more, but it is difficult to do.”

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Dale Jr. was also sympathetic towards him for his crash at the restart in the last leg of the race. Pulliam’s words made it clear that he was feeling horrible about his debut race turning into a nightmare for other drivers. Dale Jr. knows that and thinks that Pulliam is being too harsh on himself, and instead, he should move on. He also made sure to train Pulliam beforehand for his media interview.

Lee Pulliam can’t thank Dale Jr. enough

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“What an incredible experience, man. To drive for Dale Earnhardt Jr., do this, and compete and lead the second-most laps today. It’s pretty special. I had a hell of a lot of fun. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Pulliam has said it before, and he had no problem saying it again. In his eyes, racing for Dale Earnhardt Jr. was an experience that came close to no other. It almost felt like Pulliam forgot that it was also his debut NASCAR race. He was more than happy to represent JR Motorsports and its owner on such a stage.

Talking about his race, Pulliam offered a sincere apology while explaining his mistake on the race restart. “I think just lining up beside those guys. They could launch a lot harder than me, and I was trying to be aggressive and just made a mistake. I just hate it. Tore up some racecars there.

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“Man, I just, first off, real quick, I’d like to apologize to everybody we tore up there. I just couldn’t get going with the older tires there, and it’s just a little bit of inexperience. But just so thankful to be here and do this.”

Dale Jr.’s words hold a lot of significance. Even with the lack of experience, the maturity and talent Lee Pulliam was displaying during the race made him look like he was ready for more. It shouldn’t be a surprise if 2026 offers him more chances to prove himself and redeem his mistake with a clean yet amazing finish in another O’Reilly or Truck series race.