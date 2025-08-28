Dale Jr. Reveals How His Sister’s Negotiation Skills Caught Rick Hendrick and $200B Brand off Guard

When one thinks of powerhouse negotiators, they think of boardrooms, blockbuster deals, and maybe some razor-sharp wit. Now imagine that power translating straight into NASCAR’s fast lane; that’s exactly what happened when Kelley Earnhardt demanded the final say on the car designed during sponsorship talks with Hendrick Motorsports and Pepsi. And now, Junior has painted a vivid picture of his sister and how she got the deal done. With a notebook slam that echoed louder than any engine roar, Kelley made sure to keep the sponsorship in sight, and now Junior is sounding off on how his sister negotiated.

In the summer of 2007, Dale Earnhardt Jr. made a seismic shift in his NASCAR career by leaving his long-standing family team, Dale Earnhardt Inc., to join Hendrick Motorsports, a powerhouse in the sport. He signed a five-year contract to drive the No. 88 Chevrolet for Jim Hendrick’s organization, replacing Kyle Busch. This move represented more than just a team change; it was a strategic pivot toward stronger equipment, enhanced resources, and aspirations that DEI couldn’t promise him at that time. Junior’s debut season with HMS arrived in 2008, and although his performance at first struggled, he found his footing with a win at Michigan International Speedway and eventually flourished under crew chief Steve Letarte’s guidance.

And when Junior decided to depart from DEI, his sister, Kelley Earnhardt, stepped up in a major way, taking the reins and navigating a transition, and championing her brother’s professional evolution. And now, as Dale Jr. recalls how his sister sealed the deal, he also calls out how teams bring in sponsorship to the sport. Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download, he said, “We were on a call with him and um, when we were doing the negotiating for our partners Pepsi and Mountain Dew, PepsiCo and Mountain Dew, they were like, um, uh, Kelley’s in the room with them and they were like, ‘Alright, man. You know, we’ll get on some car designs and d—’ and Kelley’s like, ‘Well, Dale wants to be involved. Dale really wants to do the whole car.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, no, no. We’re going to—we’re going to do this and that and the other.’ And she’s like, ‘No, nope. Dale’s going to do the car.'”

Her strategic approach paid off; she secured key partnerships such as the National Guard and Mountain Dew and helped orchestrate the shift of Junior to the No. 88 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports, while also laying the groundwork for the launch and growth of JR Motorsports. A talent for marketing, licensing, and contract negotiation allowed both her and Junior to move forward with greater autonomy, shaping their racing futures on their own terms.

The partnership between Pepsi, under the Pepsi and Mountain Dew banners, and Hendrick Motorsports is one of NASCAR’s most endearing alliances. It all began in 1997 when Pepsi took on the role of major associate sponsor of Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 team. Over the years, the collaboration evolved, with Mountain Dew emerging as a primary sponsor for elite drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, and even Darrell Waltrip in his championship years. The brand’s influence extended beyond local placements; it shaped standout schemes and lively, youth-oriented storytelling that connected deeply with fans.

Dale Jr. went on to say, “And so, like middle of that meeting, they’re like, ‘Yeah, you know, we’re going to design a car. We already have some ideas.’ And she’s like, ‘Nope. Dale Junior’s going to design the car.’ And they were like, ‘Done deal.’ And Rick’s at the other side of the table, and he’s like, ‘Y’all, I think we need to take a break.’… And Kelley’s like, ‘This is what’s going to happen.’ So yeah, I love telling that story. It’s more about really like the negotiator that Kelley is and just how she’s fearless and so pretty fun to be in a room with her when she’s trying to work something out with a partner or something like that.”

And just like that, Mountain Dew emerged as his primary sponsor, and the car debuted a striking green and white livery that contrasted sharply with the iconic Budweiser red of his DEI days. Over the years, his No. 88 ride became a canvas for creative flair and brand integration. Special paint schemes to do, including the Diet Mountain Dew “Paint the 88” program in 2010, and an engaging promotion that invited fans to submit designs for the car; Junior selected the winner from nearly 10,000 entries.

Moreover, often approved by partners like Nationwide, Mountain Dew, and Axalta, this exemplifies the dynamic balance between branding and driver identity that defined Junior’s time with HMS. And amid all this, as Dale Jr. has even questioned Austin Hill’s “no help” accusations, but that seems to be less of a worry compared to his bold claim on Dodge Ram’s future with NASCAR.

Dale Jr. sounds off on Dodge’s NASCAR Cup Series game

Dale Jr. isn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet for Dodge’s dream of the NASCAR Cup Series comeback, at least not without warning them about a big, gnarly speed bump: the engine program. Junior didn’t sugarcoat it, calling the power plant challenge the steepest hill Dodge would have to climb if it wants to mix it up with the big dogs in NASCAR’s Top tier.

When it comes to making horsepower, Junior thinks Dodge’s first lap in the Cup Series could be a rough ride. Speaking on DJD, he said, “The one thing that’s probably going to be the toughest part for the Dodge guys will be the engine. Maybe that comes together, and that works better than I think. I have no knowledge of information. But I just know that to bring their power plan into the Cup Series and it do everyting it needs to do and perform the way it needs to perform, NASCAR is going to keep a very tight leash on all of that so that they can’t come in and overpower everybody.”

Even if the Mopar crew nails the belt, Junior says NASCAR will keep the whole thing under a microscope to make sure no one is packing a rocket under the hood. And it’s not just NASCAR watching; the other manufacturers would be quick to hit the brakes on any “too hot to handle” advantage. He added, “The other OEMs are going to go, ‘All right, man. You better hold them accountable. Hold them within the confines of the power and torque that we have.’ That’s a little stickier. I don’t know that anybody can come brand new OEM and unload in the Cup Series and be good.”

For now, the Dodge-to-Cup chatter is still just that, chatter. Ram’s return to the Truck Series is the brand’s real action item, while the Cup Series dream is still stuck on pit road. Still, in a sport where a single bold move can change the whole race, you never know when Dodge might drop the hammer and make it happen.