Dale Jr. Reveals Kevin Harvick’s Behind-the-Scenes Grind for Their CARS Tour Partnership

The CARS Tour has become a pillar in grassroots motorsports, blending tradition, innovation, and star power into one thriving spectacle for stock car lovers. Originally founded as the Hooters Cup Late Model Series in the mid-90s, its purpose was to honor several racing legends and bring together national-quality competition on regional short tracks. Over the years, the series has evolved, expanding into Late Model Stock and Pro Late Model divisions. Now, it is forging a partnership with some of NASCAR’s biggest names, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Kevin Harvick, who joined as owners in 2023.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Signature events light up iconic venues like North Wilkesboro and Florence. And the Tour’s achievements include record-breaking car counts, streaming innovations, and inclusion of new tracks and divisions every year. While the series continues to push boundaries on and off the track, the story behind its newest chapter, as Dale Jr. revealed, brings fresh intrigue to the world of short-track racing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Harvick and Dale Jr.’s leadership boosts CARS Tour expansion

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shed light on Kevin Harvick’s deep involvement behind the scenes of the CARS Tour. He called Harvick “ambitious” and highlighted how much Harvick loves working on the schedule. As co-owners, Dale Jr. and Harvick share active leadership roles, with Harvick focusing intensely on business aspects to elevate the series’ profile. Dale Jr. praised Harvick, saying, “He’s on the business side of it… trying to find sponsorship and things like that. He’s wheeling and dealing all the time.”

This tenacity is significant, as sponsorship remains the lifeblood of motorsports. The current sponsorship landscape for grassroots racing is competitive, with many series vying for the attention of national brands. Securing new and major sponsors, as Harvick is working on, is critical to expanding race calendars, enhancing production quality, and attracting top-tier talent. These are factors that can take the CARS Tour to new heights.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One of Harvick’s major projects has been expanding the Spears CARS Tour West, a rapidly growing regional late model series. “He [Harvick] works really, really hard, and he’s done all that CARS to the west,” Dale Jr. revealed. As a co-owner alongside Tim Huddleston, Harvick has overseen the addition of Super Late Models and Pro Late Models divisions.

AD

He has also realigned the rulebook to unify East and West Coast racing and brought stable sponsorships like Spears Manufacturing to bolster operations. “He works really, really hard,” Dale Jr. explained. The tour now showcases premier short-track racing on the West Coast, culminating in marquee events at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

Harvick’s lead in developing CARS to the west exemplifies his broader mission: ‘To create a structured ladder system and thriving motorsports ecosystem beyond NASCAR’s national spotlight.’ With his and Dale Jr.’s stewardship, the CARS Tour is not just surviving. In fact, it’s evolving, making grassroots racing vibrant and accessible for the next generation of stars.

Mark Martin praises Dale Jr.’s impact on Late Model Racing

NASCAR legend Mark Martin recently expressed strong admiration for Dale Jr.’s efforts to grow late model racing through the zMax CARS Tour. Calling Earnhardt “the greatest asset” for the NASCAR community, Martin spotlighted Jr.’s dedication to grassroots motorsports as transformative for the sport’s future.

The zMax CARS Tour drew widespread attention with its first-ever national broadcast during NASCAR’s All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, attracting 253,000 viewers. Now, these are numbers that are comparable to or exceed typical ARCA season ratings.

Dale Jr., who co-owns the tour with Kevin Harvick and Jeff Burton, emphasized their commitment to classic short-track venues, saying, “We’re never going to leave these type of race tracks and go to bigger… venues. We love the grassroots connection. We love the vibe and energy that you get when you’re at a race track like Florence or any of the other tracks we run at.”

Martin echoed this sentiment, championing Jr.’s hard work behind the scenes: “The work @DaleJr is doing for pavement late model racing is so needed. He is the greatest asset teams and fans could ever dream of. We are lucky to have him working for the betterment of our sport.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This praise isn’t limited to just organizational efforts. Martin and others see Dale Jr. as a critical bridge between NASCAR’s rich history and its promising future. For instance, the series has nurtured emerging talents like Josh Berry, a former zMax champion now thriving in the Cup Series. Through broadcasting, promotion, and ownership, Dale Jr.’s strategic influence is revitalizing grassroots racing, making it more accessible and exciting for drivers and fans alike.

With Harvick driving expansion out West and Dale Jr. cementing the tour’s grassroots foundation, the CARS Tour is entering a golden era of growth and stability. Their combined vision blends business savvy with racing passion, ensuring late model racing thrives for years to come. Together, they’re not just preserving tradition. Instead, they’re building the next generation’s stage for short-track greatness.