Dale Jr. Reveals the Only Way for NASCAR to Fix Tarnished Image With “Pi**ed Off” Fans

For the longest time now, fans haven’t been happy with NASCAR’s current playoff system. Especially because of the type of competition it creates on the field, rewarding clutch performances over consistent results. The format’s definitely going to change next year, we just don’t know into what. If that wasn’t enough, there’s the ongoing charter lawsuit trial’s burden now, that’s further hampering the sport’s image. Amid all this backlash, where does NASCAR go? What can it do? Dale Jr. might just have a solution.

NASCAR’s olive branch, according to Dale Jr

The playoff system was originally introduced in 2004, and was then called The Chase for the Championship. However, that system has witnessed quite a few changes in the past two decades. With the inclusion of the elimination style and the stage racing system, there has been quite a lot of criticism from fans.

Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, however, Dale Earnhardt Jr. seemed to add in a positive suggestion to NASCAR for the long-time fans of the sport, especially in light of the damaged image it’s facing.

“NASCAR is going to have a new playoff point system next year,” he said. “They’re probably going to make what would amount to a significant shift[…] I doubt that we’ll get 36 36-race full-season deal. It’s probably going to be a playoff of some sort, but more than likely I’ll be satisfied.”

While this does sound like a positive change, the fact that the system will still not include a 36-race system is not a deal breaker. This would simply mean that the playoff system will still exist.

This is exactly what the fans actually want, claimed Dale Jr. Discussing the antitrust lawsuit and how the trial has progressed recently, he mentioned that introducing a complete season would be great news for fans.

“NASCAR is also taking a beating publicly in terms of perspective. And that’s unfortunate. So it would be a good opportunity for them to bring back the full season 36 race schedule as an olive branch to the race fans that they pi–ed off,” he added.

Over the Silly Season, there have been countless options on how this could go. Some suggested the final race be split into four, and things like that. But Dale Jr is speaking out of concern for NASCAR, for their well-being. He wants them to just give fans what they want for now, to balance things out.

However, that will happen when it has to happen. ‘If’ it ever does. But for now, fans have the present to complain about. And Junior’s message, though about improving the system, once again reminded them of the present problems.

Fans lash out at NASCAR

There have been many moments through the years when fans felt that the most deserving driver did not win the Championship. As recently as 2020, Kevin Harvick managed to win nine races throughout the season, but he couldn’t make it into the playoffs. This led some fans to compare NASCAR’s France Family to former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone. “The France family has turned into Nascar’s version of Bernie Ecclestone.”

The sheer power the France family holds in NASCAR’s decision-making has seemingly created a very negative perspective for fans, as someone wrote: “What this trial has shown is there’s no “NASCAR” there is only Jim France. It’s whatever Jim wants.”

However, there seems to be changes happening, and the change being introduced to the playoff system is proof of the same. But, it still hasn’t made a large part of the fanbase very happy. In fact, some even claim that NASCAR does not care for its fanbase: “NASCAR doesn’t give two f**ks about it’s fanbase – they only care about TV contracts and $$$.”

“It was never about the fans, Dale,” wrote another fan. But is that really the case? Well, it’s seemingly hard to say. The playoff system is largely criticized for several reasons, and the one-race decider is one of them. While the sport could switch to a different method, it may incur them losses in the final races, if the Champion is decided earlier.

Many fans believe this is the reason they will continue with the system: “Narcissists never cave. They will have playoffs and tell us to like it.”

Although there seems to be no clear indication, Dale Earnhardt Jr’s statement on the possible changes to the playoff could take place in 2026. But will that be enough for the fans?