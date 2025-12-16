Dale Jr Rivals Bubba Wallace’s $227B Partner With Iconic Sponsor for NASCAR 2026

Fast food and fast cars aren’t they a match made in heaven? And for Bubba Wallace, few partnerships have been louder, brighter, or more culturally visible than McDonald’s. If you’ve been following the sport for a while now, then you might remember that since 2020, the $227 billion global giant has been a founding pillar of 23XI Racing. The Golden Arches are splashing across Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota and turning marquee races like the Daytona 500 into rolling billboards of mainstream crossover appeal.

But now, as the 2026 NASCAR season approaches, that familiar formula is getting some company. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports is now stepping into the fast-food spotlight, setting up a sponsor rivalry that suddenly feels bigger than burgers and branding.

Arby’s joins Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team ‘has the meats’ for the 2026 season. Per an official announcement, Arby’s is switching teams from Rick Ware Racing to JR Motorsports, beginning a multi-year partnership in the Xfinity (O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series starting in 2026. The deal brings serious star power, with Arby’s set to sponsor full-time JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, and Sammy Smith, while also entering a personal service agreement with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to have Arby’s partner up with our companies,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, “Arby’s is very aggressive with their activation and we pride ourselves on being a tremendous asset when it comes to offering a variety of unique marketing platforms, so I’m looking forward to how we can work together to continue to grow their business.”

From Arby’s side, the enthusiasm is just as strong.

“We’re thrilled to begin this multi-year partnership with JRM and Dirty Mo Media,” said Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s. “Arby’s has always been about delivering high-quality, impactful experiences with speed. Joining forces with such respected organizations in the racing community allows us to connect with NASCAR fans in meaningful new ways, both on and off the track. Plus, Arby’s food makes everything better, and can’t wait to deliver with JRM and Dale Jr. all season long.”

Arby’s will debut as a primary partner with Kvapil and the No. 1 Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 21. Across the 2026 season, the brand will appear on Kvapil’s car for four races, Sammy Smith’s No. 8 Chevrolet for three events, and Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet for one race.

Founded in 1964, Arby’s has grown into a global force with more than 3,500 restaurants across six markets and operates under the Inspire Brands umbrella. Now, the fast-food heavyweight is betting on Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports to take its NASCAR presence to the next level.

When the ‘beef’ got personal

Last year, the fast-food rivalry didn’t stay in the drive-thru but spilled straight onto the racetrack. During the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race, Arby’s took a playful but pointed jab at Bubba Wallace and McDonald’s, turning a mid-race moment into a viral brand flex.

As Wallace’s No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota spun earlier in the race, it did so right in front of prominent Arby’s signage. Arby’s didn’t miss the opportunity. Sharing the image on X, the brand quipped, “He had to do a McDoubleTake,” implying Wallace was admiring the Arby’s branding rather than losing control of his car.

Now, this was classic Arby’s, witty, slightly savage, and perfectly timed. The moment immediately lit up social media, blurring the line between sponsorship and sport. To Wallace’s credit, the spin didn’t define his day. The 31-year-old clawed his way back into the top 10 as the race unfolded, showing resilience on one of NASCAR’s most chaotic stages. Unfortunately, the comeback unraveled late when Alex Bowman spun Wallace in the closing laps, dropping him to a frustrating 28th-place finish.

The context made the jab even richer. Arby’s wasn’t just a bystander at Chicago. In fact, it was a founding partner of the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, fully leaning into the event’s debut in Grant Park. The brand ran aggressive promotions throughout the July 4–6 weekend, from giveaways like Angus cheesesteaks to fan activations and driver appearances. Arby’s also sponsored Cody Ware’s No. 51 car, making its “We Have the Meats” branding impossible to miss.

In total, Arby’s backed Rick Ware Racing driver Cody Ware in 12 Cup Series races in 2025. But the story doesn’t end there. With the brand now shifting its NASCAR focus to JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series for 2026, that Chicago moment feels like a preview. It’s proof that Arby’s isn’t afraid to stir the pot, especially when Bubba Wallace and his $227B partner (McDonald’s) are in the frame.