Timmonsville, South Carolina, is a small town with a big racing name. It is Cale Yarborough’s hometown, and on its edge sits a four-tenths-mile oval where Late Model drivers gather each November under the lights. This weekend, that stage carries more weight than usual.

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“I’m not running it this year. The South Carolina 400 is in Florence this weekend. Y’all can go check that out,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on ‘Dale Jr Download’.

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The NASCAR Hall of Famer was answering a fan who asked whether he would enter the Carolina or South Carolina 400. Rather than announce another Florence start, he pointed followers to Ultra Broadcasting Network’s Saturday night coverage and called the race “one of the biggest Late Model races of the year.”

The extra weight arrived in October. Florence Motor Speedway announced on its social media pages that it would not release a 2027 schedule and has no current plans to race on its 4/10-mile oval next year. Ownership cited rising costs and declining car counts, saying that after exploring its options, continuing was no longer feasible.

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As of Nov 19, the monster truck show (Oct 31-Nov 1) and the SC 250 (Nov 13-14) had already taken place; only the SC 400 remained.

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Ownership has framed the move as a pause, not a confirmed closure or sale, which leaves a door open. It does little for local racers, though. The Post and Courier reported that fans worry young drivers will have fewer opportunities.

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Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been part of Florence’s story for years. He was on hand for the 30th South Carolina 400 Charlie Powell Memorial in November 2022, won by Brenden Queen in the No. 03. Two years later, he brought back the red Budweiser look for the 2024 race and a limited Late Model Stock schedule that ran into 2025.

When Florence released its 2025 calendar, he shared it with a simple message: “I’ll see y’all in August.” By then, between CARS Tour races and multiple starts in both the South Carolina 400 and the Icebreaker, he was closing in on double-digit starts at the track.

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The appeal is easy to see. A Cup weekend means a massive grandstand and corporate hospitality. A night at Florence puts fans within arm’s reach of pit road, and a Hall of Famer in a Late Model beside drivers still building their careers.

A Racing America preview noted that an increased purse throughout the field, not only his name, helped build a deep entry list.

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Away from Florence, he has continued to back short tracks. Through the CARS Tour, he has stayed close to the regional scene, and earlier this year he offered to bring the series back to Greenville-Pickens Speedway if the venue survived.

Florence Motor Speedway faces the same uncertainty that once hit Myrtle Beach

Florence’s situation recalls Myrtle Beach Speedway, which closed in August 2020 after 62 years. Florence inherited its marquee events. The South Carolina 400 is often described as the spiritual successor to the Myrtle Beach 400, and the Icebreaker moved to Florence in 2021 after starting at Myrtle Beach in 2016.

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That kept Saturday night Late Model racing alive for the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Florence leaned into the role, grouping the Icebreaker, Summer Sizzler, Pee Dee 225 and South Carolina 400 under an “I-95 Showdown” banner on its 2025 schedule.

Its reach went beyond those dates. The All Pro Limited Late Model Series used Florence as its 2022 season finale, headlining South Carolina 250 weekend on a schedule that spanned five Carolina venues.

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The endgame differs. Myrtle Beach’s property was eventually sold for redevelopment, while Florence’s owners have left room for racing to return.

That is what makes Saturday’s green flag feel different. A winner will still collect the trophy, but the weekend may also be a last look at a track that has spent decades turning local racers into regional names. With no 2027 date on the books, nothing about this year’s finale is routine.

Earnhardt Jr. will not be on the grid, and he has made his preference clear: go watch. Whether Florence returns in 2028 or stays dark, the drivers who take the green flag this weekend will write the final chapter of this era.