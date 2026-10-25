Dale Jr.’s Champ Details Final-Lap Talladega Frustration Despite Halving Points Deficit

Justin Allgaier cut Jesse Love’s championship lead from 36 points to 19 at Talladega, gaining valuable ground with only two races left in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase. Yet the result came with a missed opportunity: Allgaier finished fourth after a final-lap battle that could have delivered a victory. For Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports, the points gain kept its championship contender within striking distance, but the finish left Allgaier considering what might have been.

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Sammy Smith won The Progress Group 250 with a last-lap pass on teammate Carson Kvapil, beating him by 0.084 seconds. Love finished third, with Allgaier fourth. The result tightened the championship fight, but the closing moments were not straightforward for the No. 7 Chevrolet driver. Speaking to journalists, including Bob Pockrass, Allgaier explained how the final lap unfolded from his perspective.

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“I’m sad that I wasn’t able to win the race, but I think I could see the No. 2 and the No. 41 both trying to measure their runs to figure out how to get a run. I knew they were going to make a move at one and the other,” Allgaier told journalists, including Bob Pockrass, post-race. “I was actually surprised that the No. 41 chose the spot he did to make the move, but I was probably equally as shocked the No. 1 pulled down to block him.

“So then once we got to one, I got connected with No. 8, and I just wasn’t clear of the No. 2 on the backtrack. I think, had we been clear of the No. 2, maybe it’s a different story. But we did a good job; we executed all day, and honestly, that’s the hardest part. Carson did a really good job of getting himself up there to the lead, and it’s a great spot to be in. But man, you’re a sitting duck during these races when that kind of stuff is happening; you need a lot of help. It’s really hard to manage it on your own, and thought our team did a really good job, but that would just be short.”

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The points gain was significant because Love left Talladega without stage points. Allgaier finished third in Stage 1 and won Stage 2, building a valuable haul before the final-lap scramble. Love recovered to finish third, but the 17-point swing between the two championship contenders left Allgaier with a more manageable deficit heading into the final two rounds.

Martinsville Speedway is next on October 31, followed by the championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 7. Allgaier has little room for error, but he has a proven record at the short track, having won there earlier this season. A strong result, backed by stage points, could put further pressure on Love before the series reaches Homestead.

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Allgaier also brings championship experience. He won the series title in 2024 and has won six races in 2026. His challenge now is to turn that speed into consistent results over the closing stretch. The No. 7 team needs clean pit stops, strong restarts and the ability to stay near the front, particularly if Love continues to finish in the top three.

The standings show that Allgaier is not the only driver looking to close the gap. Corey Day sits third, 29 points behind Love, while Sheldon Creed is fourth, 50 points back. Kvapil occupies fifth, 59 points behind the leader. His second-place finish at Talladega demonstrated the strength of JR Motorsports’ cars, even as Smith’s victory took the spotlight.

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For Dale Jr.’s organization, the next two races will test whether that speed can translate into a championship. Allgaier remains its closest challenger to Love, and his Martinsville win offers a reason for confidence. But a fast car alone will not be enough. The team must deliver across both weekends, from qualifying and stage points to the final run to the checkered flag.

Allgaier also sees familiarity as an advantage. He and Kvapil have experience at Martinsville and Homestead, and he believes the team has the equipment to compete for wins. With the deficit down to 19 points, the focus is on making the most of those opportunities rather than relying on Love to falter.

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“Carson and I both have had a lot of success in Martinsville, Homestead; we went there two years ago,” Allgaier said. “I mean, all the stuff that we’re up against over these next two weeks. I think we got the team; I think we have a car, and look, we took half the points lead out of it today. A win, we’re basically net zero. So, to do what we’re doing. I feel like it’s pretty cool.”

Talladega brought Allgaier closer to another championship without giving him the victory he wanted. Now, JR Motorsports must convert its pace into points and put him in position to win at Martinsville or Homestead. Love still holds the advantage, but the gap has narrowed enough to make the final two races decisive. Allgaier’s task is to keep applying pressure until the title is settled.