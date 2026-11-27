Rajah Caruth is learning from the same coach who once taught Dale Jr., whose Australian escapade almost 20 years ago saw him meet a certain Paul Morris. Little did he know that the same Paul Morris would also coach one of his full-time O’Reilly drivers down the line. Thanks to a Supercars legend’s recommendation, Caruth, due to drive for JRM in 2027 courtesy of his affiliation with Rick Hendrick, is taking lessons from the same person who also made the mistake of putting Junior’s then spotter, TJ Majors, in the driver’s seat of a racecar.

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“He (SVG) set me up with Paul Morris. It was funny. Dale actually knew him. He went down there 20 years ago. So it kind of was a nice reunion of sorts. It was a great time. I learned a lot and kind of worked on some techniques and ultimately just got more confidence in myself that I’ve been trying to work on and harness,” recalled Caruth in a 5 GOATs article, a link to which was posted on X.

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While Majors might have missed his breaking point all those years ago and went off into the dirt with the 2006 Holden VZ Commodore, Caruth is not making the same mistake, all while rekindling Junior’s friendship with the former Supercars racer and team owner.

The 2027 JRM full-timer revealed he reached out to Shane van Gisbergen, the resident NASCAR road-course extraordinaire, with questions on how to improve his road-course racing chops. SVG, in typical fashion, sent Caruth to where he himself learned his abilities on the twisty stuff, down under.

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“It was a great time. I called Shane after Sonoma on how to get better, and he recommended I go to this place called Norwell Motorplex, just outside of– I guess in between Brisbane and Gold Coast, Australia,” added Caruth.

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With four road course races on the 2027 O’Reilly schedule, coupled with NASCAR’s tendency to add more in the top tier as the sport looks to attract a wider fanbase, drivers’ abilities to road race in modern-day NASCAR are paramount.

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While Caruth might keep what he learned down under close to his chest, Dale Jr.’s 2007 Australian ‘holiday’ of sorts is no secret. The now O’Reilly Series team owner visited the country after the 2007 NASCAR season ended to watch the Supercars grand finale at Phillip Island. It was then that he was introduced to Morris, also a team owner at the time, who offered Junior the chance to drive a V8 Supercar.

“One of the best things we got to do in Australia back in 2007, Paul and his V8 Supercar team are testing… Queensland Raceway. Paul has let us go play with the school cars over at the (Norwell Motorplex) driving school. I thought, alright, that was great, probably all the racing and fooling around we’re going to get to do. It was plenty, and it was great. Then he (Morris) goes, ‘Hey, you want to drive a real Supercar? Come to the test,” recalled Junior on an episode of the Dale Jr. Download back in 2020.

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While Junior got the hang of driving the machine pretty soon, the same could not be said for TJ Majors.

“He goes to the first corner, heavy braking zone, and misses the braking mark by like 1000 feet. Locks up the front tyres and goes straight off the race track into the dirt and comes right back in,” recalled Junior, laughing.

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As for Caruth’s future in NASCAR, his recent experience with Supercars royalty, coupled with Rick Hendrick’s support that goes all the way back to his Truck Series racing days, it seems the Georgia native’s future is bright in the sport. Having hendrickcars.com as his primary sponsor while driving for JRM, a team heavily affiliated with Hendrick Motorsports, Caruth’s results next year could dictate his ceiling in the sport.

With another one of Hendrick’s prodigies, Corey Day, getting his chance in Cup, albeit only part-time for now, courtesy of his standout rookie year in the O’Reilly Series, Caruth could also be on the path to driving the Next Gen machine soon. How soon, we shall find out after next year.