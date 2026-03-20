Dale Jr.’s Heartfelt Social Media Post Leaves Former FOX Broadcaster Hopeful Amid Historic Track’s Uncertain Future

Dale Earnhardt Jr. went to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway this week for a test session ahead of the zMAX CARS Tour race coming up April 11. Interestingly, it marked his first laps at the track since 1999, and naturally, that visit brought a wave of nostalgia for him. After he returned home, Earnhardt Jr. reflected on his experience, sharing insights on the track’s current condition, which also left a lasting impression on a former FOX broadcaster.

Kenny Wallace reflects on Dale Jr’s social media post

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“I really wish the Nashville fairgrounds would stay.” Kenny Wallace said on the latest segment of Coffee with Kenny, “Dale Jr. said he went there in practice for the cars’ tour race. He said when he got on the racetrack, it was like going back in time. I think Dale Jr. said he had not been on the racetrack since the ’90s. And he said it felt good. It was almost like going home. I really would like to see this racetrack stay there. And I guess Dale Jr.’s one big takeaway is that Dale Jr. is very close to Marcus Smith. You can see this relationship on social media.”

“Marcus Smith wants to build a sophisticated sound barrier around the track once the local government can get on board.” Dale Jr. had pointed out.

Dale Jr.’s constant activity on platforms like X gets him enough traction to raise important discussions.

And at the moment, Fairgrounds isn’t the only track that is under threat. There is another one, and even with this one, Dale Jr. has got support from some powerful authorities.

Dale Jr. gets support from the South Carolina governor’s candidate

The Greenville-Pickens Speedway, opened close to eight decades ago, is facing the constant threat of demolition. RealtyLink purchased the property around the track and kicked off a major construction project. The current phase of their plans dictates that they demolish the track; however, the Pickens County Planning Commission denied them permission for now.

But this does not make the track safe. Its future remains in question. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was quick to take this issue up on social media recently. In an X post, he boldly claimed: “If @GPSspeedway1 can survive, the @CARSTour will be first in line to return, and I’ll be the first entry.”

Imago BRISTOL, TN – SEPTEMBER 20: Dale Earnhardt, Jr.,r 88 JR Motorsports Hellmann’s Chevrolet talks with members of his crew during practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Food City 300 on September 20, 2024 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240920952300

This post was met with cheers all over the platform, but one particular repost stood out.

Alan Wilson, South Carolina’s attorney general, wrote in support: “Greenville-Pickens Speedway is part of South Carolina history. When @DaleJr says he would be first in line to return, it shows just how important this track is to the heritage of American motorsports. We should do everything we can to preserve this historic landmark.”

While this still does not guarantee a safe future for the track, it goes to show the power that Dale Jr. holds on social media, as Kenny Wallace claimed. His continued efforts have brought many changes to NASCAR, and as of now, fans hope that these two historical tracks survive in the future.