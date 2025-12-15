Dale Jr.’s JRM Edges Past Toyota Organization to Claim Prestigious Award After Phoenix Heartbreak

Phoenix was supposed to be the coronation for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team, JR Motorsports. After a season where Connor Zilisch rewrote the Xfinity Series record book – regular season champion, most consecutive wins, most consecutive top-fives – the 2025 finale felt like destiny waiting to be sealed. For much of the race, it was. Zilisch led late at Phoenix Raceway, controlling the moment, the pace, and the championship. Then, in a matter of laps, it slipped away.

Jesse Love surged past for the lead and the title, with Aric Almirola following through soon after. Zilisch crossed third at the checkered flag. Second in the standings. A heartbreak that lingered long after the cool-down lap. Yet somehow, that was not the end of the story for the Dale Earnhardt Jr. team.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team finds a win after the hurt

In the days after Phoenix heartbreak, JR Motorsports quietly found a reason to smile. Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner and CEO of the organization alongside her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr., shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter): JR Motorsports had been named Premier Organization of the Year at the Grand National Bash.

No flashy buildup. No long speech. Just a photo that carried weight, especially given how close the team came to an Xfinity title that slipped away at the very end. The award itself holds real meaning in the NASCAR ladder system. Drivers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the Craftsman Truck Series pour in the same effort as Cup competitors, but without the same spotlight or rewards.

That gap can wear on teams. Recognizing this, Tommy Joe Martins created the Grand National Bash, an awards ceremony designed to celebrate standout teams and individuals outside the Cup Series and remind them their work matters. What made Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team’s win even more surprising was the competition.

Many expected TRICON Garage to take the honor after a dominant 2025 Craftsman Truck Series campaign. TRICON fielded multiple trucks and watched Corey Heim claim the championship, with drivers like Tanner Gray, Toni Breidinger, and Gio Ruggiero contributing along the way. On paper, it looked like the easy choice (though Heim was clearly the only standout).

JR Motorsports’ edge likely came from something deeper: top-to-bottom performance. In the Xfinity Series, every driver delivered. Connor Zilisch led the charge with a jaw-dropping 10 wins. Justin Allgaier added three victories of his own, while Sammy Smith chipped in with another. Three out of the four championship contenders were from Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team.

So, it wasn’t just one star carrying the banner but the entire organization firing in sync. After Phoenix, this award didn’t erase the pain. But it did validate the bigger picture: JR Motorsports wasn’t just great in moments. Rather, it was elite all season long.

Justin Allgaier’s die-cast tops 2025 charts

JR Motorsports’ award-season momentum didn’t stop with organizational honors. It carried straight into NASCAR’s collector culture, where legacy and fandom collide. Lionel Racing, the Official Die-Cast of NASCAR, revealed its best-selling die-cast of 2025.

And at the very top sat Justin Allgaier’s Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet. The significance ran deeper than sales numbers. This piece marked JR Motorsports’ first-ever NASCAR Cup Series die-cast and Allgaier’s first appearance atop Lionel’s annual best-seller list.

That alone would be noteworthy. Add the Dale Earnhardt Jr. factor, and it becomes symbolic. JR Motorsports’ identity has always been intertwined with Dale Jr.’s connection to fans, an emotional bond built over decades. That influence was evident throughout the list, with Earnhardt Jr.’s Budweiser Speedway Classic Late Model Chevrolet claiming the second spot. Even without turning laps in modern competition, Dale Jr.’s presence still moves the needle in a way few ever have.

Allgaier wasn’t done there. His Traveller Whiskey Raced Version Chevrolet also cracked the top three, giving JR Motorsports two of the three best-selling die-casts of the year. It was a rare sweep that reflected both performance and popularity. Undoubtedly, it was proof that fans didn’t just respect the results; they felt connected to the story behind them.

Lionel Racing CEO Howard Hitchcock summed it up perfectly. “These best-sellers reflect the incredible diversity of NASCAR fandom – from legendary names like Dale Earnhardt Jr. to rising stars like Connor Zilisch. Each die-cast tells a story of triumph and tradition, and we’re proud to bring these moments to fans and collectors everywhere.”

In a season where JR Motorsports came heartbreakingly close to a championship, moments like this mattered. Between Allgaier’s milestone, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s enduring pull, and fans showing up in force, the message was clear: JR Motorsports didn’t just compete in 2025, but it resonated.