Dale Jr.’s Pep Talk Falls Flat as JRM Driver’s 18-Car Restart Carnage Turns Martinsville Into a Junkyard

Martinsville lived up to its reputation once again, and the speedway did what it does best: change the luck of the most successful driver. And it quickly turned sour for Dale Jr.’s debutant driver. Running in second place and firmly in contention, JRM’s newest star looked poised to capitalize late in the race before everything unraveled in an instant.

“All good right there, buddy. Shake that off. We got a lot more,” Dale Jr. told Lee Pulliam at the moment. Sadly, that did not last long.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Lee Pulliam had survived a chaotic race and kept himself in the hunt, showing the kind of speed that hinted at a potential breakthrough. But on lap 233, a missed shift on the restart from the front row triggered a massive pile-up of around 18 cars that swept up a large chunk of the field and forced officials to red flag the race for more than 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a few laps earlier on Lap 225, he spun his tires on another restart, allowing JRM driver Justin Allgaier to seize momentum on the top lane. Even when he briefly held an advantage, he wasn’t able to fully break away as drivers like Connor Zilisch, Corey Day, and Allgaier continued to close in, keeping the battle for the lead tight and tense. And his day at Martinsville eventually came to a staggering end.

In the immediate aftermath of the wreck, Dale Junior made it clear that his focus wasn’t on assigning blame but on keeping the Late Model legend grounded. The veteran owner understood how quickly a single mistake can spiral into a defining moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know you didn’t want that to happen man, but don’t worry about it. Sh*t happens. … You’ll get out and explain yourself like a pro,” Junior told Pulliam over the radio.

Still, Pulliam had shown clear strength throughout the latter stages of the race. He consistently controlled starts, most notably around lap 189 and again on lap 202, where he managed to hold or regain the lead against challengers like Rajah Caruth and Corey Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as cautions flew and strategies varied across the field, the 37-year-old kept himself in prime track position, navigating traffic and surviving earlier incidents to remain a frontrunner deep into the race.

Interestingly, there had been hints earlier in the race that things weren’t perfectly dialed in. Junior even relayed inside from Denny Hamlin during the run, suggesting Pulliam needed to be more aggressive and manage his tires under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Denny Hamlin texted me. He said you ain’t working [the tires] hard enough,” Junior told the 37-year-old driver.

In hindsight, that detail adds another layer to the story, one where fine margins, race craft, adjustments, and split-second execution all converged before ultimately boiling over in one costly restart error.

But as Pulliam’s valiant race effort came to an end, it was not all lost for JRM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Allgaier clinches flawless victory for Dale Jr

For the third time this season, Justin Allgaier powered his way to victory Lane in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, capturing the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Driving the No.7 Chevrolet, the 39-year-old wasn’t complete command for much of the afternoon, leading 114 of 250 laps at the tight Virginia short track. Right from leading the first lap to clenching the stage one victory, Allgaier’s win was another emphatic reminder of the veteran’s control over the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Xfinity champion’s surge shows no signs of slowing down. With victories now at Phoenix raceway, Darlington raceway and Martinsville, he has now won three of the last four races, firmly establishing himself as the driver to beat. More importantly, this marks JRM’s fifth consecutive race win, the longest streak in its history.

The closing laps only reinforce that dominance. On lap 245, Allgaier delivered yet another perfect restart, launching clear of the pack while chaos unfolded behind him. A caution on lap 249 locked the field up, but the outcome was already sealed.

And by the last lap, he cruised across the line for the 31st win of his career, tying with NASCAR legend Jack Ingram. More than just another grandfather clock victory, it was a statement performance built on precision, patience and flawless execution when it mattered the most.