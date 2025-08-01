Dale Jr.’s Sister Reveals How Family Helped Build JR Motorsports From Scratch

What happens when racing DNA comes into play? You get JR Motorsports. Formed by the Earnhardt siblings, it seems only fitting that the team earned its 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series win at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And the team’s success should come as no surprise, given that racing is pretty much in the siblings’ DNA. Their paternal grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, is one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers, having won several track championships and the Sportsman National title during his career. Their maternal grandfather, Robert Gee, was one of stock car racing’s best car builders. Their father was a seven-time NASCAR Cup champion.

Though the siblings had different paths that led them to the business side of it, the support from their loved ones remained the common ground. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has achieved enormous success as a driver that needs no reiteration, while his sister, Kelley, upon losing the primary sponsor, turned her attention to the business side of it. Yet even amid the hustle, there was no handbook and no certainty, only trust in each other and the family name.

How family and experience shaped the rise of JR Motorsports

In a recent episode of the NASCAR Live podcast, when the host asked, “There’s no Rosetta Stone for creating a NASCAR team…… how did you know how to set up a racing organization?” Kelley Earnhardt Miller reflected candidly on the challenge of launching JR Motorsports: “We really didn’t.” She credits long-time family adviser Steve Criss, who had experience handling PR for legends like Sterling Marlin and Ernie Irvan, and Gus Larkin, another trusted ally, as crucial to their start.

Despite a lean beginning with around twenty employees, these relationships allowed JR Motorsports to lean on a reservoir of racing knowledge and support. Kelley notes their approach mirrored the old-school structure learned from their late-model team and her father’s NASCAR experience. This strategy laid the groundwork for a lasting culture: “We rented this little shop, and it was like twelve thousand square feet, and yeah, we just started calling friends and people that we knew,” Kelley explained on NASCAR Live.

While reflecting on the organization’s 100th Xfinity Series victory, it must be noted that it wasn’t an easy road. JR Motorsports was formed in 2002 as the basis for a three-car street stock team that competed locally at Concord Motor Speedway. And as fate would have it, they bagged numerous wins at the late model level, and it was now time for the company to take over the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Their debut came in the season finale event at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with driver Mark McFarland.

Then came 2006, and the team was able to bag its very first top-five result with driver Robby Gordon on August 19 at the Michigan International Raceway, where he finished third. By the time 2008, it was time for the team to pull out the big guns as they teamed up with Hendrick Motorsports for engineering supply and chassis support. And of course it paid off! Mark Martin drove the No. 5 Chevrolet to the team’s first victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 1. But there was more in store that year.

Back in mid-2007, Brad Keselowski joined JR Motorsports originally to replace Shane Huffman in the No. 88 Chevrolet for a few Busch Series races. However, Huffman was released mid-season, and Keselowski ultimately signed a two-year contract with JRM in late 2007 and then drove full-time in the 2008 Nationwide Series for the team. During that season, he won twice and finished third in the standings.

“He (Keselowski) helped us keep our cars in one piece so we could build them better and get them where they run good enough for him to get us to victory lane,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said during an interview. While that was exceptional, victory by Ron Fellows followed as well. The special bit about that? He earned the first road-course win for JRM in Montreal, which was also the first NASCAR event ever run in rain conditions.

From those roots, JR Motorsports has grown into a powerhouse, currently occupying a 66,000-square-foot facility. The team has secured 100 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, making it the fourth organization to reach this milestone. Since the first win with Mark Martin in 2008, JR Motorsports has relied on nearly two dozen drivers contributing to its success, all nurtured by the close-knit family environment.

This model of tight-knit collaboration, balancing professional expertise with personal connections, has become the hallmark of JR Motorsports’ identity. And the latest addition? Their 100th win.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt reflected on JR Motorsports’ milestone

Celebrating the team’s 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, Kelley took to Instagram to express her pride and amazement. She wrote, “Unbelievable. For two people that didn’t really have a plan, it’s worked out pretty well! Congrats to EVERY SINGLE PERSON that has come through our doors, drivers, sponsors, and our employees!”

The milestone win came at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway when 19-year-old Connor Zilisch outpaced former JRM driver Sam Mayer, marking Zilisch’s third consecutive Xfinity win and the sixth overall with JR Motorsports. This victory placed JR Motorsports just one win shy of third place for all-time Xfinity wins, behind Richard Childress Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Reflecting on Connor’s victory and JRM’s 100th win, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, “Hopefully, we’ll have some more memories.” He further added, “I know we’re right in the middle of what I think we can do as a company. We got many more things to accomplish.”

Earnhardt siblings’ reflection highlights how the unplanned journey transformed into a storied legacy through persistent effort and collective commitment. Kelly’s recognition of every individual involved underscores the team’s core values: shared success built on relationships and hard work. The milestone serves as a testament not only to their competitive prowess but also to the enduring influence of family and community in their ongoing story.