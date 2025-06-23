Dale Jr.’s Wife Amy Shares Biggest ‘Regret’ From Marriage, but Junior’s Wholesome Response Wins Hearts

Back in 2009, Amy Reimann was hired to redesign the interior of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s home in Kannapolis. And this was the moment when both Amy and Dale Jr. sparked their romantic story. The couple pretty much kept this a secret for almost two years and made their relationship official. Amy attended the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champions Week Award ceremony in December 2011. But it took the veteran driver six long years to pop that big question and propose to Amy in 2015, during an international trip to Germany. The next big milestone on their romantic journey was a big fat wedding, but not everything went according to plan.

Let’s just say that both Dale Jr. and Amy had their dream scenarios about cherishing the big day on 31st December 2016. But, in the end, it all worked out perfectly, as Junior’s drive to memory lane got Amy emotional.

Dale Jr. had the perfect wedding day moment

In a recent podcast episode of Dirty Mo Media posted on X, Dale Jr. invites his wife Amy Earnhardt on the show and gets candid, reliving their big day. Talk about a wedding day done right! Well, the fun couple of the industry surely plays the part as they decided to get hitched on New Year’s Eve. A wedding followed by a New Year’s party, the perfect cherry on top, and the two of them just can’t get enough of it!

Amy reminisces: “I regret not seeing him before the wedding. He didn’t want to do that. I regret not getting more pictures and stuff like that before, because we got married later in the evening, and all of our pictures are dark.” The internet surely understands Amy. Well, a new bride-to-be, the biggest day of her life, has to be magical. The perfect dress, makeup, and lots of pictures to keep the memories fresh forever. This is exactly what Amy had in mind for her big day back in 2016. Responding to Amy’s confession, Jr. shared why he opted not to see her before the wedding.

“No matter what your wife says, I would advise against seeing her before the wedding because if I had seen her an hour or two before that moment might have been different. I will never be able to replicate the feeling I had when she turned the corner and faced me and started coming down the aisle and that was awesome and that was so cool to have that feeling and it be so genuine. I am not sure it would’ve been the same; it would’ve still been good, but not quite as perfect. We got married and then had two back-to-back parties. We had the reception, a curtain fell, and there was a ballroom. It was New Year eve’s party. Partied my a– off but I’ve never had a back-to-back party.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. surely has a point. As a man, waiting down the aisle to look at his bride, that feeling is ethereal. The reaction is much more natural. He also suggests that if he had given in and seen his wife before the wedding, it wouldn’t have the same impact. This expression of true feeling had Amy trying to hold her happy tears, and in that moment, she understood how special the moment was for the couple. But last weekend at Pocono, Dale Jr. had another memorable moment, this time around with his two daughters, who joined the celebration of his first win as a crew chief.

Dale Jr. wants his daughters to carry on the Earnhardt legacy

Guiding the #88 JRM Chevy driven by Connor Zilisch saw Jr. clinched a race win in his debut as a NASCAR crew chief. But, beyond the victory lane celebrations, the veteran driver expressed his desire to see his daughters, Isla and Nicole, add their family’s racing legacy. Junior took a celebratory walk on the pit road with his daughter, and it was a wholesome feeling, similar to that of his wedding day.

Sharing his feelings post-race, Jr. stated, “I want them to have that opportunity and understand that this is a place that they could create opportunities for themselves down the road. I’ll let them do what they want to do with their lives and steer themselves where they want to go and support everything that they want to do. But I certainly want them to know that NASCAR is a option. It exists, and there are so many possibilities. If they enjoy being around it, they can find ways to you know, make a living at it.”

We could see Isla or Nicole behind the wheel, calling the shots as a strategist or leading the marketing team at JRM. The possibilities are endless, and that was the point Dale Jr. was trying to drive home after a special win at Pocono Raceway.