Dale Jr.’s Xfinity Champ Promises ‘No Ill Intent’ as He Clears the Air on Connor Zilisch Rivalry

One race. One last chance. That’s all that’s left before the Xfinity Series tightens the screws and rolls into the Round of 12. Gateway, really, isn’t just a cut-off race but a pressure cooker. On one end, cousins Harrison Burton (+31) and Jeb Burton are locked in a family feud for the final playoff spot. But while that drama simmers, the bigger spotlight is shining higher up the board.

The regular season championship is still hanging in the balance, and it’s a tug-of-war between two JR Motorsports teammates- defending champ Justin Allgaier and rising star Connor Zilish. With bragging rights, momentum, and playoff points all at stake, the fight at Gateway sets the stage for a deeper story that goes beyond the standings. And recently, Justin Allgaier shared his side of the story.

Justin Allgaier knows better than most how quickly a regular-season championship can slip away. Last year at Bristol, he had it practically sealed before a crash with Austin Green on lap 52, and pit road issues derailed everything. “We had it in the bag, and it didn’t go our way, and we lost it,” Allgaier recalled, as Cole Custer snatched the title by just three points in a dramatic finish. That sting hasn’t faded, but instead of focusing on revenge this year, Allgaier is embracing a more grounded mindset.

The challenge now? His fiercest competitor is parked in the same garage. Teammate Connor Zilisch leads the standings with just a 20-point edge over Allgaier, and with Gateway serving as the regular-season finale, one slip could swing the championship either way. The margin is razor-thin. Practice even reinforced that storyline.

Zilisch posted the fifth-fastest lap at 33.566 seconds, while Justin Allgaier followed immediately behind in sixth with a 33.579. The two Dale Earnhardt Jr. drivers are separated by mere hundredths. Despite the high stakes, Allgaier refuses to let tension morph into hostility. “I’m not going to wish ill intent on anything for him. As long as a JR Motorsports Chevy gets the regular season championship, we’ve won,” he said.

It’s a classy reminder that for him, team success still outweighs individual bragging rights. That doesn’t mean Allgaier isn’t hungry. He’s already tasted the regular-season crown once, back in 2018, and openly admits, “The trophy is awesome. I would love to win the trophy again.” But if Gateway repeats Bristol’s chaos, Allgaier insists he’ll accept it with perspective. Because in his eyes, the real prize is still the playoff run that follows.

JRM eyes new record as Gateway beckons

Heading into the regular-season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway, JR Motorsports stands on the brink of history. And it’s a moment steeped in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s legacy. The organization co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, and Rick Hendrick has already racked up 15 wins in just 25 races this year.

Now with Gateway on deck, they have a shot at a record-breaking 16th victory to cap off a dominant season. This surge isn’t built overnight. Instead, it’s been fueled by consistent performance across the board. Connor Zilisch leads the charge with eight wins, showing Rookie of the Year form in the No. 88 Chevy.

Meanwhile, defending regular-season champion and veteran stalwart Justin Allgaier has three wins, and drivers like Shane van Gisbergen, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, and Sammy Smith have also added to the win tally. Despite the success, JR Motorsports still values the process over results. Now, this is a hallmark of the team’s culture fostered by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even after achieving the milestone of 100 wins earlier in the season, the focus stays forward, not backward. As Gateway returns to the Xfinity Series stage after a 14-year hiatus, the pressure’s on to make it count in the final regular-season showdown. With Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s vision at the helm, JRM isn’t just chasing trophies; they’re building a legacy race by race.

The stage is set for a dramatic night under the lights. With playoff spots, the regular-season championship, and a potential record on the line, JR Motorsports has plenty riding on Gateway. The Nu Way 200 goes green shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and all eyes will be on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s powerhouse team.