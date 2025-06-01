Dale Jr.’s Xfinity Champ Receives High Praise From Young NASCAR Teammate After Nashville Dominance

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. started JR Motorsports in 2002, nobody could have envisioned how successful they would be. Not even Dale Jr., who said in a 2004 interview, “I’m just kind of letting the JR Motorsports thing, which is my personal company, do its own thing, grow at its own pace. If it becomes a Busch [Xfinity] team or a Cup Series team, so be it. We’ll just cross that bridge when we get there.” Well, they turned into an Xfinity team by 2006, and as of 2025, they are more than Junior could have ever dreamed of.

JRM boasts 4 Xfinity Series Championships, with drivers who have gone on to achieve incredible things. 2014 winner Chase Elliott went on to be a Cup Series Champion in 2020. 2017 champion William Byron is a multiple-time Daytona 500 winner, and 2018’s triumph went to Tyler Reddick, who made his first Cup appearance in the Championship 4 last year! However, there’s one driver who has stuck around with JRM for two of those championships and picked up his own in 2024. Yes, we’re talking about Justin Allgaier.

The #7 JRM driver is a seasoned veteran, and in 2025, he’s showing that there’s no such thing as a championship hangover. What’s more? Allgaier is already playing a significant role in mentoring a talent that could shape up to be a future series Champion for JR Motorsports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s rising star praises veteran teammate

Justin Allgaier delivered a commanding performance at Nashville Superspeedway in Saturday’s Xfinity race. The veteran captured his third Xfinity Series win of 2025 for JR Motorsports, as Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet led 101 of 188 laps. He took control after a bold move on the final restart with 48 laps to go. He swept both stages and crossed the finish line 1.289 seconds ahead of his teammate, Connor Zilisch, in a race marked by eight lead changes and six cautions.

Zilisch, a rookie sensation, matched Allgaier’s pace all night. He started strong, ran in the top five throughout, and ultimately finished second. This 1-2 finish for Dale Jr.’s team, JR Motorsports, was a testament to both drivers’ skill and the team’s collaborative culture. However, it got even better for Dale Jr.’s team as they boasted all four drivers in the top 15, with Carson Kvapil and Sammy Smith finishing 10th and 11th, respectively.

After the race, Zilisch was quick to praise Allgaier’s influence and talent. “I don’t think people realize how good Justin [Allgaier] is just because he’s not in the Cup series,” Zilisch said. Justin Allgaier previously raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, after mediocre results in sub-par equipment, he stepped away after the 2015 season to focus on the Xfinity Series with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Over 16 years in the Xfinity Series, Allgaier has achieved several milestones, including winning the championship in 2024. Zilisch emphasized how valuable Allgaier’s mentorship has been: “I do learn a lot from him. It’s great to have him as a teammate, too. He’s been a big help for me and answers any question I have, stupid or whatever I have to ask. He’s there for m,e and he’ll also tell you when you’re dumb, so it’s good to have him.”

Justin Allgaier brings nearly two decades of NASCAR experience. Connor Zilisch, just 18, is in his first full-time Xfinity season. This significant age and experience gap highlights the importance of Allgaier’s guidance for Zilisch as the latter navigates the challenges of stock car racing. Zilisch’s immense talent already nabbed him a road course win at the Circuit of the Americas this year, but he is yet to master ovals like his veteran teammate.

Allgaier’s Nashville triumph was his 28th career Xfinity Series win. This further cements his place as one of the series’ all-time greats. For Zilisch, having a mentor like Allgaier is proving invaluable as he adapts to the demands of NASCAR’s second-highest level. Their partnership is a perfect example of how experience and youth can blend to keep JR Motorsports at the front of the Xfinity field.

An equally impressive Zilisch shines in Nashville debut

Connor Zilisch’s performance at Nashville Superspeedway was nothing short of remarkable, especially considering it was his first-ever start at the challenging concrete oval. The 18-year-old Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentee showed poise and speed from the drop of the green flag. The young man quickly dispelled any doubts about his ability to adapt to new tracks at the Xfinity level.

Zilisch earned stage points in both stages, a testament to his consistency and racecraft throughout the night. By Lap 70, he had worked his way solidly into the top five. This was a result of him making smart moves in traffic and executing clean pit stops with his crew. His ability to maintain position against more experienced drivers highlighted both his raw talent and his growing confidence behind the wheel.

The highlight of Zilisch’s night came when he took the lead and paced the field for 18 laps. His stint at the front was interrupted by a caution with 53 laps to go. But Zilisch remained a threat for the win until the very end. After the race, he reflected on the importance of track position, saying, “I thought I might be able to get back by him, but clean air is everything and the first 20 laps of a run if you had clean air you’d prevail on a long run, just keeping your stuff cooler and not having to run as hard. Congrats to Justin. He did a really good job executing on that restart.”

Despite ultimately finishing second to his teammate Justin Allgaier, Zilisch’s Nashville run was a defining moment. What’s more promising is that this comes just weeks after his harrowing accident at Talladega, which left him with a broken back and two weeks of rest before he returned to Charlotte last week.

For Dale Earnhardt Jr., Nashville was a clear sign that JR Motorsports’ focus on nurturing young talent is paying off. With Allgaier’s guidance, Zilisch (currently fifth) is well-positioned to become a future champion and star in NASCAR.