Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sends Heartfelt Message to Sister Kelley After JRM Creates History

For decades, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller have shared more than just a legendary last name. As co-owners of JR Motorsports (JRM), they’ve transformed a post-Earnhardt legacy into one of NASCAR’s most successful Xfinity Series programs. From humble beginnings, JRM has evolved into a developmental powerhouse—winning championships and producing elite Cup Series talent. Just days ago, the team reached a historic milestone that cast a well-deserved spotlight on Kelley, the often-understated force behind the scenes. As CEO of JRM, her leadership has become a blueprint for success in NASCAR ownership. While praise poured in from fans and insiders alike, perhaps the most meaningful words came from someone closer: her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

That landmark 100th win came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, during the closing laps of the Pennzoil 250. Rising star Connor Zilisch seized the moment, capitalizing on a late-race tangle between Justin Allgaier and Kyle Larson to surge ahead. With that, he notched his third consecutive victory and delivered JRM’s long-awaited entry into the triple-digit club. Zilisch, now the youngest driver to reach six career Xfinity Series wins, has led over 400 laps this season and sits atop the standings with four wins in his last nine starts. The celebrations were emotional. Dale Jr., speaking from a family vacation, made it clear he didn’t want to miss the moment. Meanwhile, Kelley posted heartfelt tributes that honored the team’s modest origins. As JRM reflects on its journey and looks ahead, it was Dale’s simple yet sincere public tribute that best captured the weight of the moment.

Dale’s family message speaks louder than any headlines

Dale Jr. took to X with a message that reflected years of admiration: “Congrats for being the incredible business mind that she is.” In a sport dominated by former drivers and legacy owners, Kelley has carved out a rare identity. A woman at the helm of one of NASCAR’s most successful teams. Dale Earnhardt Jr. further acknowledged her presence in his life. “A great sister, too. Built a really great race team that has provided opportunity and success to many.” In just a few words, he gave Kelley long-overdue credit. Not only as the team’s business architect, someone whose leadership created pathways in the sport. His praise landed as both a personal thank you and a professional recognition of her impact.

Kelley’s reply underscored their lifelong dynamic. “Thanks brother. We have made a great team all of our lives, professionally and personally. Our talents along with a whole lot of other awesome people’s talents, have built this together!” This sentiment echoed their early days when Dale trusted Kelley to run JRM’s business operations while he focused on driving. Their roles were never clearly scripted, but they found a natural balance. Dale was on the track, and Kelley was behind the curtain. That trust laid the foundation for the powerhouse JRM has become. And their public exchange reminded the racing world how much of the team’s success is built on family resilience.

From a modest start, the Earnhardt siblings have turned JRM’s fortunes around. Today, it is one of the winningest teams in Xfinity Series history, now trailing only giants like JGR and Roush. As a rising star delivered a statement win, it felt symbolic of what the team stands for. With momentum on their side and unity at their core, Kelley and Dale Jr. seem poised to steer JRM to even greater milestones ahead.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. soaks JRM’s historic 100th win in

Even while away from the track, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s heart was racing with pride as JR Motorsports claimed its 100th victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Though on a family trip at the time, Dale made sure to catch highlights and shared how emotionally the moment landed, especially given the journey he and his sister Kelley, have taken in building the team.

Reflecting on the race, Connor Zilisch delivered a masterful drive in the closing laps, seizing the lead after a late-race collision between teammates and powering JRM into triple-digit wins. Dale later admitted how much it meant to him. “These races are tough on your heart. Up and down, up and down. 100 wins for our team. That’s a big deal. I know my sister and everybody’s very emotional, and we’re going to enjoy this one.” What Dale expressed wasn’t simply relief; it was reverence for the team’s collective effort.

According to Dale Jr, many are responsible for this success today. JRM’s success, he said, stems from “everybody that’s working upstairs… on the shop floor… it takes every single employee”, a nod to the team-first ethos instilled by Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

Currently, Zilisch is riding hot with four wins in his last nine starts and counting. Meanwhile, the leadership is already cemented. This milestone feels more like a launchpad than a finish line. As Dale Jr., Kelley, and their team recharge after reaching 100, the stage is set for even bigger achievements, grounded in family, fueled by teamwork, and driven by legacy.