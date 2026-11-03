Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted a short, optimistic take on Martinsville and then watched the race work against him. Within hours, the replies were piling up, the Next Gen car was on trial again, and a fan poll was sliding the wrong way. Earnhardt did not stay quiet. Sitting across from Denny Hamlin, he explained what he meant, where his timing went wrong, and what he still believes about a track fans love to argue over.

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“I sent out a social media post. I said, ‘Martinsville has been unwatchable. This is way better. Good direction. Whatever we’re doing, keep going. Tire, car, there’s been a lot of changes.’ And then as soon as I said that, we had like 250 laps straight at Green Flag Run. People apparently didn’t seem to enjoy it,” Earnhardt told Hamlin on ‘Actions Detrimental’

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But what did the JR Motorsport co-owner write that drew a sharp reaction from the fans? Here is what he wrote on X.

“Martinsville used to be one of the hardest races to watch with the Next Gen. It was follow the leader. No one could get within a car length of each other. Just horrid. It’s greatly improved this season. Some of it is tire, some is car. Good direction to keep going in tho.”

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Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s post was not necessarily an endorsement of the entire 500-lap race on Sunday. His argument was that Martinsville had become more competitive compared with what fans had seen from the Next Gen car in previous seasons. The distinction became clearer when he discussed the race with Hamlin and brought up a statistic that surprised him.

“You talk about the lack of yellows, in this first stage, also at the back half of the race; that was the longest green-flag run at Martinsville since September 1987, 59 Martinsville races ago. I would have never guessed that,” Earnhardt Jr. said.

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He acknowledged that the middle portion had brought more chaos than Martinsville usually produces, but the long green-flag stretch changed how the afternoon unfolded. Earnhardt then brought up Jeff Gluck’s fan poll, which faced a poor response.

“I got on Jeff Gluck’s social media this morning, seeing the good race poll. Where is it at? Below 50%. It is in the tank,” he added.

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Hamlin offered a straightforward explanation for the disconnect.

“They just don’t like it when someone gets control of the race and never relinquishes it. It’s midway through the race. Not a fan.”

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The Joe Gibbs Racing driver expanded on that point, suggesting that the expectations of the modern audience have changed.

“We have to realize there’s so few purists left. You know what I mean? That It’s not we don’t mind a good-a** kicking here and there, right? And so it’s different, and everyone certainly wants, you know, their entertainment value for that, and usually lead changes and exchanging of positions is what makes them feel good about that. And when you have someone dominate and lead 362 laps.”

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That number was central to the criticism. William Byron controlled 362 of the 500 laps, swept both stages and finished 2.049 seconds ahead of Chase Elliott. Only seven drivers finished on the lead lap. Even if the racing package had improved, the result offered little suspense at the front for much of the afternoon.

There was another side to Earnhardt Jr.’s argument, though. He was not simply defending the race’s entertainment value. He pointed to the work behind the changes, particularly Goodyear’s willingness to experiment with the tire after drivers had pushed for a different approach.

“I know you’ve been asked this a million times. I mean, you credit the tire. I think it’s been going in a really, really good direction. I know you and a lot of the drivers are pushed really hard to have Goodyear take those risks, and it’s paying off.”

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“I know the car has had some changes power and different things that have made may you could see a massive difference in what you could do with the car this weekend versus four races ago at Martinsville,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained.

That is the distinction his original post did not fully spell out. A better car does not automatically guarantee a better race every weekend. The package can give drivers more opportunities to race closely, but strategy, track position, and a driver’s ability to control the field can still shape the final outcome.

Martinsville offers more than one debate

Sunday’s race also produced another disagreement over what should be considered acceptable Martinsville racing. Carson Hocevar‘s contact with Austin Cindric ended with the Team Penske driver’s No. 2 suffering significant damage and heading to the garage. Cindric questioned NASCAR over what he called “weaponizing cars,” while Hocevar defended the exchange as normal short-track racing.

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In the end, the different reactions point to the same problem: improvement is not always measured in the same way. Earnhardt was looking at how the Next Gen car had developed and whether drivers could race each other more effectively. Fans were judging the 500 laps they had just watched, while Hamlin recognized that a dominant performance can leave viewers wanting more.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admitted that his timing could hardly have been worse. But he did not withdraw his praise. For him, Martinsville had moved in the right direction, even if Sunday’s result did little to convince the audience.