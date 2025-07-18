Dale Jr. Spills Richard Petty’s Timeless 4-Worded Wisdom on Ageing in Life

NASCAR drivers have long proven that age is just a number when it comes to racing, with some legends keeping the pedal to the metal well into their later years. Morgan Shepherd stands out as a prime example, born in 1941 and still turning heads into his 70s. In 2013, at 71, he became the oldest driver to start a NASCAR Cup Series race, tackling the Camping World RV Sales 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Shepherd’s grit shone through with his small, independent team, competing in the Xfinity Series until 2019, earning love for his underdog spirit and old-school toughness that never faded.

Mark Martin also showed the world what staying power looks like, racing strong into his 50s with a fitness regime that set him apart. In 2009, at 50, he racked up five Cup Series wins driving for Hendrick Motorsports, finishing second in the championship standings that year. His late-career surge, with near victories in 2010 and 2011, cemented his status as one of the sport’s greats, proving age didn’t dim his competitive fire.

Then there’s Richard Petty, “The King,” who raced until 54, wrapping up a 35-year career in 1992. Though his final years weren’t as dominant, his dedication and fan connection kept him in the game, inspiring others to see age as just a milestone. Petty didn’t just keep racing. He passed down a mindset that echoed through the sport, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. picking up the torch. The idea that age doesn’t define a driver’s worth took root, especially as Petty’s longevity showed there’s life beyond the peak years. Earnhardt, known for his own resilience, echoed this sentiment, reinforcing a culture where experience trumps the calendar.

Richard Petty’s advice to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Recently on Bless Your Hardt, Dale Jr. opened up about a chat with Richard Petty that left an impression. “You know what Richard Petty told me the other day what life begins at 50. He said, ‘Man, you’re just getting started.’ I thought that was enough I was pretty happy with that. I didn’t really want him to say any more because he brought me up. I didn’t want him to take me down.” Those four words, “life begins at 50,” carried a lift for Dale Jr., who’s often candid about wrestling with self-doubt and identity since retiring from full-time racing in 2017.

he comment about life beginning at 50 reflects Petty’s own history. After his retirement from full-time competition in 1992, Petty never truly slowed down. He remained a key figure at Richard Petty Motorsports, serving as both advisor and brand ambassador. Even into his 80s, Petty continued making appearances at tracks, signing autographs, and staying active in NASCAR’s public image. For him, 50 genuinely wasn’t old. It was simply another chapter. His longevity and continued passion for the sport are why fans and insiders alike often joke that Petty seems like he’ll “live forever.”

Amy chimed in with, “Well Richard seems like he’s gonna live forever so for him 50 probably wasn’t very old.” That’s more than casual humor. It speaks to Petty’s almost mythical presence in NASCAR. In fact, Petty’s work ethic is legendary. Even during his active driving days, he was known for meticulous attention to detail, famously once hand-signing over 4,000 autographs at a single fan event.

His health-conscious lifestyle and commitment to personal appearances have kept him physically active long past retirement. For Dale Jr., hearing such reassurance from a legend like Petty likely reinforced the idea that his post-driving years could be just as meaningful. Since retiring, Dale Jr. has grown into a successful broadcaster for NBC Sports, built a media brand through Dirty Mo Media, and remained a key voice in NASCAR’s future, all signs that, like Petty, life after racing doesn’t mean life after relevance.

Dale Jr. trolls Logano’s big move in NASCAR’s new PR push

Dale Earnhardt Jr. just reminded everyone that in the NASCAR world, no one’s safe from his occasional cheeky little comments. The NASCAR Hall of Famer recently poked fun at none other than Joey Logano. Logano has recently become quite popular promoting the sport off the track, thanks to NASCAR’s ‘Driver Ambassador Program.’ Earnhardt made fans laugh by commenting on the competitive effort of Logano both on and off the track.

Logano recently earned a hefty $1 million payout for topping the leader board in NASCAR’s new marketing incentive program. Drivers need to earn points by promoting the sport, making appearances, and becoming the face of NASCAR. The driver with the highest number of points wins the $1 million prize money. Logano has been very busy off the track this year, promoting the sport to audiences. He has stacked up points by appearing on interviews and TV shows. Recently, Logano posted about appearing on the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ show, “Watch me on @JimmyKimmelLive TONIGHT! With guest host, @JellyRoll615.” Earnhardt Jr. reposted that with a GIF of a clip from the 2022 Darlington race.

During that race, Logano pushed William Byron into the wall with just a couple of laps to go to win the race. Earnhardt’s caption was, “Joey with NASCAR’s new driver-centric marketing program that rewards drivers with financial incentives for promoting the sport.” Earnhardt hilariously pointed out Logano’s competitive nature both on and off the track. He would go to any lengths to win races or promotional events.