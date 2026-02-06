Dale Jr. Stands in Disapproval as Daytona 500 Faces New Threat From NASCAR Executives

With the Daytona 500 just a week away, the 2026 NASCAR season is already off to a turbulent start. The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray delivered chaos, controversy, and a glaring reminder that the sport is wrestling with deeper issues behind the scenes. Now, a new concern is creeping into the conversation. And this time it is from the offices of NASCAR itself. A fresh proposal regarding stage lengths at the Daytona 500 has raised eyebrows across the garage, but no reaction landed harder than Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s. With one simple emoji, he made it clear: the Great American Race may be facing an unwelcome new threat.

Dale Jr. sounds the alarm over NASCAR’s Daytona 500 plans

Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t need a long explanation to express his frustration. Just a single “☹️” emoji was enough. His reaction came directly under a tweet from journalist John Newby, who shared comments from NASCAR’s Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer.

In that tweet, Newby revealed how Sawyer said that NASCAR has been discussing potential changes to stage lengths at Daytona and Talladega in an attempt to counteract growing fuel-saving strategies. According to Sawyer, drivers and teams have increasingly chosen to run at reduced speed in the early portions of superspeedway races, not because of a lack of competitiveness but because of math. If they conserve enough fuel, they can avoid late-stage pit stops and gain track position when the caution freezes the field.

“I can hear the chatter about running half throttle,” Sawyer admitted, noting that while fans see four- and five-wide action, much of the field is actually calculating mileage rather than battling flat-out. He even compared it to the Indy 500, where drivers start the race already in fuel-conservation mode. Sawyer emphasized that the issue is complex and one that NASCAR is still trying to determine whether it truly needs to fix.

Dale Jr.’s reaction reflects a concern many longtime fans share: that this approach risks draining Daytona of its identity. Stages have ironically created the opposite effect on superspeedways. Instead of enhancing the show, stage racing often forces drivers to back off the throttle, form single-file lines, and prioritize fuel numbers over racing instincts. The result? Fewer bold moves, fewer passes, and long stretches where the pack looks more like it’s pacing than competing.

For a spectacle built on risk, drafting battles, and wide-open intensity, the thought of slowing Daytona 500 down is enough to make even Dale Jr. frown.

Dale Jr. pushes back on Cook Out Clash criticism

While many fans and drivers voiced their frustration over the chaotic, weather-plagued 2026 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered a sharply different perspective. The NASCAR Hall of Famer took to X after the race and said plainly that he enjoyed the main event. Yep, despite the sleet, the delays, the cautions, and the controversy that dominated online discussion.

The Winston-Salem track had endured nearly a week of snow, ice, and freezing rain, forcing NASCAR to postpone the Clash twice before finally getting it underway on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. Even then, worsening conditions affected the 200-lap race, forcing teams to refuel mid-event.

But Dale Jr. wasn’t interested in piling onto the criticism. Instead, he praised NASCAR’s persistence. “Lotta chatter on the race last night. I’m not complaining because I think Cup even racing at Bowman Grey period is badass. I appreciate Nascar working to get a finish. The weather was an issue and I’m glad they pushed through instead of giving up.”

However, he acknowledged just one decision he didn’t love. The allowance for the entire field to refuel under red-flag conditions. But even that wasn’t enough to dampen the night for him. “I don’t like allowing the field to fuel when others had opted to put themselves at an advantage in that area. But it doesn’t ruin the night for me. It was an exhibition, and I was entertained. Appreciate the entire industry dealing with all the inconveniences to make the event happen.”

In the end, the on-track chaos delivered a dramatic finish: 11 lead changes, 17 cautions, and a breakthrough victory for Ryan Preece. His first career Cup Series win! William Byron and Ryan Blaney completed the podium, closing out a night Dale Jr. believes was well worth the wait.