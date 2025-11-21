Dale Jr. Tips Chase Elliott as a Major Championship Contender Under NASCAR’s Extended Playoff Format

Playoffs – every major sport lives for them. The NFL turns Sundays into drama marathons. The NBA transforms every possession into a career-defining moment. Even MLB’s slow, steady, methodical baseball erupts into October chaos. Playoffs are a beloved staple in major US sports. Except… NASCAR.

Fans, analysts, drivers, and everyone else have hated the playoffs in their current form. Now, finally, with the sport considering a shake-up, the conversation about what’s likely coming next is louder than ever. And right in the middle of the noise stands Dale Earnhardt Jr., pointing toward a driver he believes could rise above all the uncertainty. His pick? Chase Elliott. As the format evolves, Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks Elliott may be perfectly built for the long grind ahead. Why? Read on to find out.

Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. is betting on Chase Elliott

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about the list of potential title threats in an expanded playoff system (if implemented), he didn’t dance around it. “Chase Elliott is now, if you go into a 10-race format, no matter whether it’s 3-3-4 or just straight 10, it’s all the same to me. Chase is definitely a guy that you could look at as somebody who could put together the 10 races needed to be right in the mix going into Homestead,” he said on Dirty Mo Media.

And for Earnhardt Jr., that belief doesn’t come out of thin air. Elliott has already proven his capability by capturing his 2014 Xfinity (then Nationwide Series) championship in a similar structure that rewarded strategic execution. That playoff run saw Elliott outpace veterans through ten high-pressure weeks. Then, he followed it with similar impressive performances in 2020 and 2022, where he won the overall and regular series championship, respectively.

Moreover, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. pointed out, Elliott continued to impress with his performance in the recently concluded 2025 season. He has the momentum that he can carry on to the next season. “19 top 10s, dude was super consistent all year long. Couple wins… I saw some consistency and performance in that team that I think they’ve been looking for,” Dale Earnhardt Jr said.

In addition to 19 top-10s, Chase Elliott got 2 wins and 11 top-five results. Although he experienced three frustrating DNFs, his strong numbers positioned him eighth in the final standings with 2,310 points, highlighting the return of form and reliability to his Hendrick camp.

As NASCAR continues to debate playoff reforms (whether retaining eliminations or going to a straight cumulative 10-race championship), Elliott’s versatility and calm make him a model contender for any scenario. His history of excelling when long-term execution is required, along with his 2025 momentum, positions him as a driver capable of thriving under formats that truly reward consistency.

While that’s that, there is another driver on the 51-year-old’s mind.

Elliott isn’t the only one Chase Dale Jr. is taking note of

Dale Jr. didn’t stop at Chase Elliott. For him, Elliott isn’t the only Chase who suddenly looks dangerous under an extended postseason, given a strong 2025 outing. When Jr. shifted to Chase Briscoe, there was zero hesitation. “Now, Chase Briscoe. So, right around the 600, everything started to click for them, and they’ve been a completely different team ever since,” he said.

And that, like the Elliott claim, wasn’t an exaggeration. Chase Briscoe’s 2025 season took a major turn at the Coca-Cola 600, where everything seemed to click for him and his Joe Gibbs Racing team. Starting strong by winning the pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Briscoe battled through a grueling 400-lap race and finished a commendable third.

Since that pivotal moment at the Coca-Cola 600, Briscoe and his team maintained their momentum, demonstrating consistency and resilience. His performances led to him securing a spot in the playoffs, where many questioned how far he could go. As Dale Earnhardt Jr. pointed out, “But when the playoffs started, they continued to run. You know, a lot of people wondered whether what they would do in the playoffs and how strong they would be. And you know, it just seemed like that once they got into the playoffs, they continued that performance.”

Briscoe’s playoff run silenced doubts as he continued to produce solid finishes and clutch performances, ultimately advancing to the final four. He finished the season in third place, his best position in the Cup Series over 5 years. His rise underscores his potential as a championship contender in NASCAR’s speculated extended playoff era.

Whether it’s Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe, or anyone else waiting to break through, one thing is certain: if the playoff format undergoes a major overhaul, the entire championship picture shifts with it. Longer battles, sustained form, and extended pressure windows will reshape the contenders. Most importantly, it will guarantee the kind of drama, excitement, and action fans have been begging for.