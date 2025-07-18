Dale Jr. Trolls Million-Dollar Rich Joey Logano’s ‘NASCAR Ambassador’ Role

“We should crash a lot more than what we do,” Joey Logano said back in 2015. This statement came on a CBS’ Late Show shortly after Logano won the Daytona 500. Indeed, as far as competing for a race win or an incentive goes, Logano’s approach can be as aggressive. That landed him big rewards in NASCAR, including a hefty dollar bonus and a snazzy TV show guest seat. But Dale Jr is here to remind us of Logano’s controversial rewards as well.

Ever since he shot to stardom, ‘Sliced Bread’ has been in the bad books of many of his NASCAR rivals. From engaging in tussles with Kevin Harvick to throwing upper-cut blows at Kyle Busch, Joey Logano’s wild side is hardly anything new. Dale Jr seeks to highlight that amidst Logano’s recent win.

Dale Jr posts a contrasting video

Well, Joey Logano has been riding a glorious streak recently. Starting from his shock championship run in 2024, the Team Penske driver’s competitive itch has never calmed down. In 2025, NASCAR introduced the Driver Ambassador Program, which rewards racers for promoting the sport in various ways. Along with interviews and public appearances, championships can also let drivers earn extra points. With three Cup Series titles under his belt, Logano already had an advantage, and he made the best out of it. In late June, Logano ranked first in the Program, claiming the $1 million bonus. He is hardly backing down from his competitive streak as he looks forward to bagging another million dollars in the program’s second half. Yet Dale Jr was there to pour some water on it.

In a recent X post, Joey Logano announced his scheduled appearance on a popular show. He wrote, “Watch me on @JimmyKimmelLive TONIGHT! With guest host, @JellyRoll615.” Clearly, the Penske star is not done with his ambition yet. But before he could feel too much of his glory, Dale Jr posted a video of Logano wrecking William Byron. With two laps to go at a 2022 Darlington race, Logano hit Byron’s rear bumper as the latter scraped the wall, and Logano fired off to clinch the victory. Dale Jr wanted to show how aggressively competitive he can be, dropping a trolling caption for Logano. He wrote, “Joey with NASCARs new driver-centric marketing program that rewards drivers with financial incentives for promoting the sport.”

Well, Dale Jr’s observation is accurate with respect to Joey Logano’s approach. During the 2024 championship run, the No. 22 Ford driver was officially eliminated until Alex Bowman’s penalty pulled him back in. From that point onwards, there was no stopping him, as he went on to clinch three wins en route to the championship. Similarly, his wrecking attitude came back at the 2025 Daytona 500. After leading three times, Logano attempted to reach third by squeezing Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Ryan Blaney on lap 185. That triggered an 8-car crash in the backstretch, including Kyle Busch. The two-time Cup Series title winner said, “Looks like the fastest car got in a hurry to get to the wreck.”

While Joey Logano won his recent pursuit of the DAP bonus, his rival tried his best to get the better of him.

Reflecting on a well-calculated competition

As Dale Jr pointed out, Joey Logano’s fierce competitive itch can topple anybody in his way. At the same time, however, his rivals also try to do the same thing to him. For instance, the 2024 Richmond Raceway event was a big case in point. While Joey Logano was leading the race in the end, Austin Dillon dumped both him and Denny Hamlin to snatch the victory. The infuriated emotions on Logano’s face following that fiasco surprised many, as the Penske star himself had done multiple bump-and-runs in the past. Like Dillon, Kyle Larson was also determined to throw Logano off his lead in the DAP bonus run. In May, he confessed how motivated he was: “I did a couple of longer events and crept up the leaderboard. Now I’m like, ‘Oh man, we need to do some more.’”

Despite the long hours of extra time in promotional events, Kyle Larson still came short of Joey Logano. The Hendrick Motorsports driver came second in the Driver Ambassador Program. He said, “I think we math-ed it out where I did like 220 hours of stuff. I bet last year to this point, we did 50 hours. It’s good to be compensated for it, and also, you feel like we are actually doing something good for the sport. You look at all of us, and we’re out and about way more than we ever have been. Maybe short-term, you don’t notice it a whole lot making an impact, but hopefully long-term we’ll see a big impact from it.”

Dale Jr did troll Joey Logano on X, but his point was accurate. It is hard to match up to Logano’s fierce will to win everywhere. Let us see how far he succeeds in the 2025 season.