NASCAR has become an increasingly attractive proposition for investors outside the sport. Team ownership is drawing interest from people with experience in other major leagues, while the value of Cup Series charters has climbed sharply. For owners looking to bring in fresh capital, the timing is hard to ignore.

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But buying into a NASCAR team is not the same as buying a stake in a conventional sports franchise. The money required to compete keeps flowing long after an ownership deal is signed. And Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes the intentions behind that investment matter as much as the money itself.

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“I welcome people that want to come into the sport and be here for a long time,” Dale Jr. said on his podcast. “I’m curious and skeptical of anybody investing in the sport believing that they’re going to double their investment like a stock in a couple of years or come in and then try to get out in a decade or five or six or seven years down the road.

“So charters are amazing in terms of investment. They’re going up, up, up. They’re going to continue to go up. I don’t see anything, even with the TV ratings not in a great spot. I don’t see anything bringing the charters down. But investing, I guess, in the entire operation feels challenging because if you invest in the team, you’re going to the team, and the team doesn’t make money, and it needs money.”

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The interest is not difficult to understand. Recent investments have brought Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund into Trackhouse Entertainment Group, Knighthead Capital Management into Legacy Motor Club, and TWG Global into Spire Motorsports. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment also holds a minority stake in Joe Gibbs Racing.

Brad Keselowski, meanwhile, recently confirmed his unsuccessful attempt to buy out RFK Racing’s other ownership groups.

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The charter system is a major part of the attraction. NASCAR’s December 2025 settlement with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports introduced a form of evergreen charters, subject to agreed conditions. That added long-term security to an asset that guarantees entry into Cup Series races and provides a revenue stream.

Industry executives have since discussed charter values reaching as high as $90 million to $100 million, although those figures remain estimates rather than confirmed sale prices.

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Dale Jr. sees the appeal of owning a charter. His concern is what happens after the investment extends beyond that asset. A Cup team has to pay employees, build and maintain cars, purchase parts, and transport equipment across the country. Facilities and land may retain value, but much of the equipment depreciates. If the operation loses money, investors could also face requests to contribute more capital to keep it running.

That risk becomes harder to manage when results do not improve. Dale Jr. questioned whether a struggling team could use a fresh cash injection to attract top engineers and crew chiefs away from established organizations. It might have to offer inflated salaries without any guarantee that the hires would close the performance gap.

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He does not put every outside investor in the same category. Dale Jr. views Michael Jordan and Jimmie Johnson as people with a genuine commitment to racing, rather than owners looking for a quick exit. He also pointed to Keselowski’s work at RFK Racing, where the former champion helped rebuild the organization over time.

For Dale Jr., that is the kind of long-term commitment the sport needs.

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“We don’t get into racing to race for a couple years and get out,” Dale Jr. said. “We get into racing to be here forever. And so that everybody that I’ve ever known—Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Roger Penske—they race for life. You don’t invest in a team to somehow turn it into a profit and sell, like a baseball card.”

His other concern involves the pressure investors could place on teams to meet financial targets. Dale Jr. described a hypothetical situation in which owners facing demands to break even begin cutting salaries, combining jobs and reducing staff to improve the bottom line. He said he had witnessed similar thinking in another business but did not present it as a confirmed practice across NASCAR.

Outside investment can give teams the resources to compete and build for the future. But rising charter values alone cannot guarantee a healthy operation. Dale Jr. wants investors who understand that NASCAR ownership carries obligations beyond a financial return.

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The sport needs capital, but it also needs commitment when results and finances turn difficult.