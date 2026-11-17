The return of the NASCAR Cup Series Clash to Daytona International Speedway has brought back an old question: Who deserves a place in the preseason exhibition? With the 2027 edition approaching, fans are already debating how many drivers should make the field and what they should have to accomplish to get there. This conversation gained momentum after Freddie Kraft questioned whether NASCAR should open the door to everyone again. Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a short answer that reflected where much of the fan sentiment was heading.

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“Less is more,” Earnhardt Jr. replied to Kraft on X.

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Kraft had asked, “Is your favorite driver in the Clash?” He added that the latest number he had heard was approximately 22 drivers eligible for the 2027 event.

He also made his position clear: “I love that they aren’t just putting everyone in again. Do you?”

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The exchange comes at an important time for the event. The 2027 Clash will take place at Daytona International Speedway on February 13, returning to the 2.5-mile oval for the first time since 2020.

Previous editions were held at the Daytona road course, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Bowman Gray Stadium. However, NASCAR has yet to announce the eligibility rules for the 2027 race.

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That uncertainty has given fans room to debate what the Clash should represent. For many, its appeal was never simply about getting the biggest possible field. It was about watching drivers earn an invitation through their performances during the previous season.

The original 1979 event followed precisely that idea. Only nine drivers qualified, with eligibility reserved for drivers who had won a pole position during the previous season. Buddy Baker won that inaugural race, which was a 20-lap sprint offering a $50,000 prize.

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Over the years, NASCAR gradually expanded the eligibility requirements. Past Clash winners, Daytona 500 champions, Daytona 500 pole winners and playoff drivers received opportunities to participate. By 2021, the criteria had also included Cup Series race winners and stage winners. That year’s eligible field reached 24 drivers.

NASCAR Fans Want the Clash to Return to Its Exclusive Roots

The difference between an invitation and an open opportunity is what several fans want NASCAR to reconsider.

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One fan argued that eligibility should be restricted to “pole winners and past champions.”

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Another took an even firmer position: “Just pole winners, let’s get back to what it was originally, no need to ALWAYS BE politically correct, for the purpose of pleasing big business.”

Others supported a smaller field but suggested keeping a limited exception for the defending winner.

“Yes. Make it exclusive. I’d like to see it back to just pole winners personally, with a ‘Defending Champion’ provisional for the previous year’s winner only if he doesn’t win a pole in the following campaign,” one response read. The fan added that this would make both the race and every qualifying session more special.

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That last point connects directly to another concern among longtime followers. Under a pole-winner-only system, qualifying would carry a reward beyond securing a favorable starting position for a race. Every pole would potentially secure a driver a place in the following February’s exhibition.

One fan recalled the excitement of watching drivers climb out of their cars after qualifying and celebrate by shouting,

“Yes! We’re in the Clash!” Another echoed the memory, saying drivers would get out after winning a pole and declare, “right on we’re in the shootout.”

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The argument also recalls NASCAR’s 2017 return to the traditional Clash identity. When the series restored the smaller, invitational concept, Earnhardt Jr. publicly supported the decision.

Now, with Daytona back on the calendar, his latest response suggests that the same philosophy still appeals to him. NASCAR has not confirmed whether the 2027 field will follow that approach. However, the debate makes one expectation clear: fans want a Clash invitation to mean something again.