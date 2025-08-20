Dale Jr Weighs In as NASCAR Loosens Reins on Cup Driver Crossovers

In 2016, NASCAR first introduced participation limits for full-time Cup Series drivers racing in the Xfinity and Truck Series. Veterans with at least five years of Cup experience were capped at 10 Xfinity starts and seven Truck starts per year, with playoff participation off the table. By 2018, concerns about younger drivers being overshadowed led officials to tighten the rule, thereby reducing Xfinity starts to seven and Truck starts to five. A further adjustment in 2020 lowered the cap to five Xfinity races for Cup drivers with just three or more years of experience. This closed a window that once allowed stars like Kyle Busch or Carl Edwards to dominate the Saturday and Friday shows. Now, with the discussion going backwards again, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has offered his take on NASCAR’s reverse course.

According to recent reports, NASCAR is weighing whether Cup drivers should once again be allowed to make more appearances. This rule would impact the feeder series, potentially moving the cap closer to 10 races a year. The move is being debated not only for competitive balance, but also for commercial appeal, as sponsors and broadcast partners like The CW and O’Reilly Auto Parts look for ways to maximize star power in the lower-tier series. When Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in the 2000s, it was not unusual for double-digit Cup drivers to fill an Xfinity grid. This would leave regulars little room to fight for wins. Looking at today’s proposal, Dale recently shared how he believes this potential change would reshape the series going forward.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives his two cents on the NASCAR rule change

For Earnhardt Jr., the question is how far the limit should stretch. “I think it’s fine. They compete in them now, but I think they have limited them to like, what, five starts a year? Right now, five is the limit, and I would be fine if they went to 10.” His comments reflect a middle ground, acknowledging that fans tune in for Cup stars but warning of the risks if they are given free rein. Earnhardt Jr. pointed out that fan demand is central to the discussion. As he explained, “Fans say they want to see the Cup guys in those races. Fans are going to tune in more if more Cup guys are in those races.” At the same time, he noted that car owners will welcome Cup drivers. However, independent teams see their margins shrink when Cup veterans fill the front of the field.

Earnhardt Jr. highlighted on his podcast how Cup crossovers strain smaller budgets. “Your budget in this series, for a lot of teams, is based strictly on performance. You don’t have like a $5 million check from a sponsor.” Even a small drop in average results, he explained, can wreck a season’s financial plan when Cup talent crowds the field. The shift in rules after 2016 allowed new teams like JR Motorsports and others to break through for wins and titles. As he noted, “Things have changed. They made the restrictions, and we got teams like ours starting to win more races, right?” In light of this realization, he also noted that going back now would be tough for his team.

For now, NASCAR’s rule change is only under consideration. Discussions with sponsors and broadcast partners will decide how much flexibility Cup drivers will be given starting in 2026. The debate underscores NASCAR’s ongoing challenge. The struggle of balancing fan demand for star power with the need to cultivate rising drivers and sustain smaller teams.

Dale Jr. revives iconic baseball car for late model run

More than twenty years after one of his most emotional wins, Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought back a fan favorite. At the CARS Tour race at Anderson Motor Speedway, he ran a Late Model Stock Car with the famous “baseball car” paint scheme. The design first appeared in his 2001 Pepsi 400 win at Daytona. Its return was tied to the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol earlier this month.

That victory in 2001 came just months after Dale Sr.’s passing. For Earnhardt Jr., the paint scheme carries heavy meaning. “It might be the biggest moment, or the heaviest, the most emotional moment in my career,” he said. The red-and-white Budweiser car, marked by baseball stitching, brought fans right back to that moment of closure.

The baseball car originally ran only once. It won and became a lasting part of NASCAR’s story. This time, it appeared on a short track. Earnhardt Jr., now co-owner of the CARS Tour, finished 10th in the event. Still, the throwback scheme stole the spotlight. Fans saw not just a car, but a piece of history back on the track.

The return does not end there. Lionel Racing and JR Nation released a die-cast model of the car for collectors. For Earnhardt Jr., the scheme blends past and present. It keeps alive a story that still matters to NASCAR fans. The baseball car is back, and so is the memory it carries.