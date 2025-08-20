Dale Jr.’s Bold Next Gen Verdict Flips NASCAR Debate on Its Head

The NASCAR Next Gen car debate continues to dominate headlines, taking center stage once again. Dale Earnhardt Jr. just dropped a blunt take that’s shaking up the NASCAR world. His verdict on the Next Gen car isn’t sugar-coated, and it’s got fans, insiders, and even Goodyear listening.

The ongoing conversation has reignited concerns over costs, competitiveness, and the balance between innovation and tradition. And as teams continue to navigate the financial and technical demands of the new era, every race weekend becomes a showcase of how these machines are pushing limits, both on the track and in the garage.

Dale Jr. sounds off on Goodyear tires’ impact

Since its debut in 2022, the Next Gen car has been both held as a technological leap and criticized for sterilizing racing drama. Adding his voice to the growing scrutiny, Dale Jr. has delivered a bold verdict.

Speaking on DJD, he said, “Come on. It ain’t saved it. If that’s car is not dying, not like not saving the sport, but like with this Next-Gen car—Goodyear has been progressively trying more. I think it’s just that the tire may be a bigger part of this than I even realize. I think it’s a huge part of it, right? I still would I have built the car this way? No. And I said it four or five weeks ago, it is what it is. It ain’t changing. We’re down the road too far.”

As the only point of contact between driver and asphalt, Goodyear’s Next-Gen tire is pivotal by design, featuring low-profile, wide-contact rubber mounted on 18-inch wheels to support the car’s modern platform.

Earlier this year, NASCAR reintroduced the open tire campaign, giving teams a soft, grey choice alongside the traditional primary. The goal is to increase strategy layers and intensify racing, especially on abrasive short tracks.

Dale Jr. added, saying, “Too much money’s been spent to be too expensive to turn around and go back. I, Chris Gabehart, said so eloquently on social media the other day. He’s like, you know, there’s only one thing to do when you drove down the road and you don’t, and you realize you’re going the wrong way. You got one choice. I thought that was awesome.”

More importantly, the shift to the Next-Gen platform represents a massive financial commitment by NASCAR and its teams, far exceeding original cost projections. While standardized parts and centralized supplies are meant to lower long-term expenses, the reality is that the $350K “all-in” figure per car, the cost of chassis fleets, and the early learning curve have made it an expensive evolution.

Only with consistent use, optimization of parts, and potential business model changes might the promised cost benefit materialize. The cost of a single NASCAR Cup Series tire from Goodyear is around $500, meaning a full set runs about $2000.

With teams often using 9-14 during a race weekend, tire expenses alone can reach $18,000-$28,000 per event, making them one of the most significant recurring costs in the sport.

Junior concluded, “They can get softer, but they need to be able to change the tooling at the plant on how they build the tire to be able to actually make it softer. So, like they have exhausted themselves to be able to do what they did and provide us what they did this weekend, which I appreciate.”

He further added, “They should be applauded. Good job, Goodyear. And they want to go softer and try to get more aggressive, but it’s going to be, it’s going to take some time to be able to get what they need in their plant to be able to do it. That’s at least what I was told.”

The conversation around the Next Gen car continues to draw a wide range of opinions from NASCAR veterans. Richard Petty recently shared a calm take, saying, “It’s going to be a combination of things… right now I don’t think anybody’s got it figured out.” He urged patience and teamwork to improve the Next Gen car.

Denny Hamlin, once a sharp critic, now sees both sides. He agrees it reflects modern NASCAR but warns that tighter lap times, “compressed to closer to three and a half tenths”, are hurting passing. Kyle Petty, meanwhile, stands firm, calling the Gen 7 a bold step forward.

The experiment of the option tire proved promising. At Phoenix, strategy’s use of the option tire created compelling race scenarios and earned praise from drivers like Joey Logano and from Goodyear insiders, who saw validation in its performance and potential for championship settings. But as Junior offers his views, his 2025 schedule for NASCAR has got fans talking.

Dale Jr. jokes about setting a new record in nostalgic NASCAR comeback

Dale Jr. turned back the clock Saturday night at Anderson Speedway, reviving his legendary No. 8 Budweiser paint scheme and giving the zMAX CARS Tour South Carolina race a nostalgia boost 8806 days in the making. The throwback Budweiser USA baseball design, one of NASCAR’s most memorable deliveries, returned to the track for the first time since he drove it in 2001.

Qualifying for the 125-lap feature became more about memories than great positions. Junior clocked a 15.167-second lap to start 22nd, while Thomas Beane of Hudson, North Carolina, secured a pole. Junior handled the result with his signature humor, joking on social media, “I think I set a new record today for a driver who has qualified 22nd the most.” The lighthearted remark drew laughter from friends, a reminder of why he remains one of NASCAR’s most beloved figures.

The banter didn’t end there; one fan even teased that Junior might be referring to his iRacing stats, a timely note with NASCAR’s next video game set to release in October. Junior has played a key role in shaping the title, influencing everything from gameplay and music to career mode and bonus features.

While the big reveal has NASCAR fans buzzing, it has left some drivers disappointed over missing the cut for the game’s roster. Still, for many in attendance, the small track atmosphere and Junior’s return to an iconic look stole the spotlight from NASCAR’s top stars. Now, Dale Jr. will set his sights on adding another trophy to his storied career.