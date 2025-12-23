Dale Jr.’s CARS Tour Team Enters NASCAR as Michael Jordan & Co. Close Cup Series Gates

“They’re no longer charters. They go from franchises worth around $25 million to charters worth about $150 million or more,” Dale Jr. recently said, a blunt reality check that all but slammed the door on his long-teased Cup Series ambitions. With NASCAR’s lawsuit settlement locking in evergreen charters and sending prices into nine-figure territory, Cup has quietly become a gated community.

But while Michael Jordan and established owners fortify the top level, momentum is shifting elsewhere. The Xfinity Series (now rebranded as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series), where Dale Jr. already has a stronghold, is booming, and his CARS Tour pipeline is cashing in. And one team’s move to full-time competition in 2026 perfectly captures this power shift.

Hettinger Racing goes all-in

Hettinger Racing will compete full-time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026, marking a major step forward for one of short-track racing’s most quietly ambitious organizations.

Hettinger’s path to this moment has been deliberate. He started his career as a driver, finding success in Late Models and open-wheel Midgets. Later, he transitioned into a full-time ownership role. Based out of Dryden, Michigan, Hettinger has become a familiar name in grassroots racing circles, particularly through his involvement in the Dale Jr. co-owned-zMAX CARS Tour, where his team has fielded multiple entries for developing drivers.

Owned by second-generation racer Chris Hettinger, the team will field the No. 5 Ford Mustang Dark Horse with technical backing from Ford Racing, while Roush Yates Engines will serve as its official engine supplier. Now, this is an immediate credibility boost for a program making the jump to the national stage.

“This is about putting our race team in the right place at the right time,” Hettinger said. “The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has incredible momentum. It features great racing, and the series gets significant exposure thanks to coverage from The CW. Combining that platform with the support of Ford Racing and Roush Yates Engines gives us the opportunity to grow our program into one that competes at a national level.”

“I’ve been impressed by what Chris Hettinger has already built, and Roush Yates Engines is proud to be a part of Hettinger Racing’s future growth,” said Doug Yates, president and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Chris is a racer and a very good businessman who is taking a smart and methodical approach to 2026. All of us at Roush Yates Engines are committed to him and his vision for Hettinger Racing.”

Strategically, the team secured owner points from Cope Family Racing’s No. 70 entry. This guarantees a starting spot in the season-opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona on Feb. 14. Veteran crew chief Joe Williams Jr., fresh off a strong stint with Alpha Prime Racing, will oversee competition duties, with driver and partnership plans expected to be revealed ahead of the Jan. 27–28 open test at Rockingham.

Hettinger steps into Dale Jr.’s stronghold

If Chris Hettinger’s move into the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is bold, the environment he’s stepping into is downright unforgiving, especially with JR Motorsports looming as the benchmark. Ironically, that’s also where the pressure sharpens. Hettinger’s CARS Tour roots now place him directly opposite the very organization that has defined modern Xfinity dominance under Dale Jr.

JR Motorsports has already locked in a loaded 2026 lineup. Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, and Sammy Smith will all return full-time, removing any mystery about the team’s core. Kvapil, once viewed as a potential part-time entry, is officially all-in, signaling JRM’s confidence in its youth pipeline. Behind them sits a rotating cast of firepower. Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, and Connor Zilisch will all make part-time starts while juggling Cup duties, injecting race-winning upside into select weekends.

Rajah Caruth adds another wrinkle. He’ll run a majority of the 2026 season and be classified as full-time, though not exclusively in the No. 88. Just as intimidating is the crew chief depth.

Andrew Overstreet shifts to Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 after guiding a championship run, while Cory Shea moves up to command Sammy Smith’s full-time effort. Rodney Childers, one of the most respected voices in the garage, leads the No. 1 car for Kvapil and Zilisch, instantly raising expectations. Mardy Lindley returns to the No. 88 after an 11-win season in 2025. Similarly, Phillip Bell takes over the No. 9 for van Gisbergen and Chastain.

For Hettinger Racing, this is the reality check and the opportunity they needed. Entering Xfinity now means racing against the sport’s most refined operation, week after week. But it also means measuring progress against the best. If Hettinger’s program can survive, adapt, and occasionally disrupt JR Motorsports’ rhythm, it will validate that this team didn’t come to Xfinity just to participate.