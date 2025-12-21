Dale Jr’s CARS Tour’s Powerful Greg Biffle Tribute Has NASCAR Fans Making One Emotional Demand

Days after the horrific plane crash that claimed the life of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and six others, including his family, the motorsports world still seems to be shaken. Countless fans have shared their tributes for Biffle and his family, celebrating his strong career in the sport and acknowledging his humanitarian work. However, Dale Jr’s CARS Tour went one step further to do the same.

In fact, it triggered a strong reaction from many fans on social media, who requested that NASCAR follow in CARS’ footsteps.

CARS Tour’s heartwarming tribute to Greg Biffle

Running a previously postponed race on the Kern Raceway, the CARS Tour officials red-flagged the race. As the cars came to a stop on the track, they paid an emotional tribute to Biffle. The announcer spoke about his personal achievements and his Xfinity Series Championship victory in the 2002 season.

More importantly, he was honored with the Myers Brothers Award for his humanitarian work last year. He flew in his own helicopter, supplying relief items to the people who were affected.

In a show of affection, the race was stopped on the 16th lap, honoring the #16 car Biffle drove for Roush Fenway Racing for over a decade in his Cup Series career. Kevin Harvick, in whose honor Kern Raceway was renamed in 2023, also reacted to the news on social media.

This triggered an emotional reaction from fans, tagging NASCAR and asking the sport to follow this. “Take note @NASCAR.”

Greg Biffle was a beloved figure in the sport. He retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2016 season, but made headlines in 2024 for his efforts to help people in need during the hurricane Helene calamity. Fans have already asked NASCAR to name a memorial award after him, but they seem to be asking for more after the beautiful tribute from the CARS Tour.

Fans request tribute from NASCAR

“We need this on lap 16 of every race this season @NASCAR.” The heartfelt gesture from the series won hearts online. Fans rushed to pay their tributes, but most of them wanted NASCAR to follow it as a tradition. The fact that Dale Jr, a co-owner of the series, also shared the track with Biffle during their early years made it even more special.

A user also suggested that this could be done on the 16th lap of the season-opening Daytona 500: “NASCAR should do the same thing for all races during Daytona 500 weekend.”

Some fans also came up with some creative ideas. Understandably, there have been other drivers in the sport’s history who lost their lives in tragic ways. This one user on X suggested that Kevin Harvick should join hands with NASCAR to pay a tribute to all of those drivers in The Great American Race.

“Kevin get with nascar and have them red flag Daytona on lap 16 but make it a spectacle. Bring out all the classic cars of the drivers weve lost to tragedies. Have em all do burnouts and shit. We need more than an announcement, we need a celebration of life.”

As per reports, NASCAR is expected to pay some sort of tribute to Greg Biffle. He was one of the most loved drivers in the series, and continued to be a fan-favorite even after retirement. His untimely death has left a void in the sport for many, which is going to be hard to fill.