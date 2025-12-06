Dale Jr’s Former Driver’s Death Devastates NASCAR Garage as Brad Keselowski Shares Heart-Ripping Tribute

A hockey player-turned racer, Michael Annett’s story in motorsports was one of sheer determination and raw performance on the track. Despite kicking off his racing career a bit late compared to other drivers in his league, Annett managed to make his presence known in all three NASCAR disciplines, excelling in the O’Reilly Auto Parts (previously Xfinity Series) with JR Motorsports.

Although he did not have a lot of wins to his name in NASCAR, he did manage to cross the line first at the Daytona International Speedway in 2019 NASCAR Racing Experience 300, making it one of the strongest seasons in his career.

The NASCAR world was shocked recently, as Michael Annett’s unexpected passing was announced. He was 39 years old. Although he had been away from racing in recent years, the entire motorsports world, including Brad Keselowski, came along to celebrate his life in racing.

NASCAR mourns Michael Annett’s unexpected passing

“We used to have so much fun. Dammit. Miss you bro,” wrote Noah Gragson, as Annett’s passing was publicized. No clear reason for his death has been clarified by his family, but all drivers feel the weight of his unexpected passing. Annett was close to many, and there were many strong displays of his raw speed on the track.

Hyak Motorsports driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also shared his condolences for Annett, mentioning the time they spent together on the track and at the gym.

“Sad to get the news of Big Mikes passing. Raced each other for a long time coming up through ARCA together. Spent a lot of days in the gym together before he retired,” he wrote on X.

Brad Keselowski shared a clip of one of his races on social media, reminiscing about the time they battled together on the track, sharing a heartfelt message for the late driver.

“I remember this day vividly. Michael was an up and comer at the same time I was and he was looking really good. In the end, Life took us different paths and all of us who knew him and the talent he had are sad to see him go, but glad he is no longer suffering,” read Keselowski’s post.

NASCAR also came forward to express its condolences for Michael and his family, labeling him a passionate driver.

“Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage. Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer.”

Apart from his celebrated racing career, Michael Annett had a different career path altogether early in his life. He was seemingly devoted to hockey before changing his career track for good.

Annett’s lesser-known career before racing

During the late 90s and early 2000s, Annett was a part of the Waterloo Black Hawks, the hockey team. He played as their defenseman in the US Hockey League. In fact, he was rather impressive in the sport, as he won the Clark Cup in 2004 with his team and won the award for the “Most Improved Player.”

However, his hockey career could not see him reach the higher levels. He was considered to be too small, physically, to play at higher levels. Post this, his father sold his dirt racing track, and Michael Annett kicked off his racing career.

USA Today via Reuters NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons, Jun 27, 2021 Long Pond, PA, USA NASCAR XFINITY Series driver Michael Annett stands on pit road prior to the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports, 27.06.2021 11:43:50, 16429564, Pocono Raceway, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nascar, Michael Annett PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxOHarenx 16429564

As a driver, he was consistent. He debuted in the O’Reilly Auto Parts (previously Xfinity) Series in 2008 with Germain Racing. Annett also raced for Rusty Wallace Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports up until 2013. After this, he started his more successful stint with JR Motorsports. He delivered consistent top-ten finishes and retired at the end of the 2021 season.

Annett will be known for his cheerful personality around the field. He will continue to remain a fan favorite in the hearts of his beloved ones for a long time.