Dale Jr’s NASCAR Driver Gets Emotional With Raw Confession After Thrilling Phoenix Win

Winning a NASCAR race is an amazing feeling. But what’s more amazing is winning a race at the same track that gave you a championship victory. Justin Allgaier is going through the same emotions after conquering Phoenix Raceway once again. His post-race interview clearly outlines his excitement after Saturday’s glory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Allgaier relives glory days in Phoenix victory lane

When viewed in retrospect, retired NASCAR driver and current owner of JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr’s team driver, Justin Allgaier’s 2024 Xfinity championship victory seems far away. But only the man of the moment knows just how close it has been to him all this time.

“For me, the backstretch, photos of the championship. We didn’t win the race, but I will never forget it was freezing cold; it was like two o’clock in the morning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time Allgaier won at Phoenix was in 2017. Since then, the track has been elusive to him.

In 2020, Phoenix Raceway became the championship decider for the O’Reilly Series. However, it wasn’t as kind to him as Allgaier would’ve wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after multiple top-5 finishes in the championship race, Allgaier missed the championship title by a small margin until 2024. Finally, with a P2 finish in the race, Allgaier could conquer the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2026, finally, Allgaier won at Phoenix Raceway.

This time, it all came crashing down – his memories, the awe, and the dominant feeling of gratitude towards his family. It was as if the track never forgot him, and he never forgot the track’s contribution to his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having my kids and my parents and my wife, everybody out there, like those memories for me every time I walk through that tunnel or go through that tunnel coming into this place. Like, that’s what’s on my mind. Because I don’t do this without my family.”

The 2026 season started on a slightly awry note for Justin Allgaier.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, he would miss the O’Reilly season opener victory by a fine margin. And the very next day, he would go on to wipe out the field in a massive wreck during the Daytona 500 race, earning himself a lot of criticism and landing in hot water.

With his latest victory, Justin Allgaier is back to where he belongs.

He is now leading the O’Reilly Series drivers’ standings with 184 points and 61 stage points. While Phoenix provided a blockbuster race on Saturday, let’s have a look at what lies ahead of us on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway Starting Grid