Dale Jr's NASCAR Driver Gets Emotional With Raw Confession After Thrilling Phoenix Win

Rohan Singh

Mar 8, 2026 | 4:30 PM EDT

Dale Jr’s NASCAR Driver Gets Emotional With Raw Confession After Thrilling Phoenix Win

Rohan Singh

Mar 8, 2026 | 4:30 PM EDT

Imago

Imago

Winning a NASCAR race is an amazing feeling. But what’s more amazing is winning a race at the same track that gave you a championship victory. Justin Allgaier is going through the same emotions after conquering Phoenix Raceway once again. His post-race interview clearly outlines his excitement after Saturday’s glory.

Justin Allgaier relives glory days in Phoenix victory lane

When viewed in retrospect, retired NASCAR driver and current owner of JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr’s team driver, Justin Allgaier’s 2024 Xfinity championship victory seems far away. But only the man of the moment knows just how close it has been to him all this time.

“For me, the backstretch, photos of the championship. We didn’t win the race, but I will never forget it was freezing cold; it was like two o’clock in the morning.”

The last time Allgaier won at Phoenix was in 2017. Since then, the track has been elusive to him.

In 2020, Phoenix Raceway became the championship decider for the O’Reilly Series. However, it wasn’t as kind to him as Allgaier would’ve wanted.

Even after multiple top-5 finishes in the championship race, Allgaier missed the championship title by a small margin until 2024. Finally, with a P2 finish in the race, Allgaier could conquer the championship.

In 2026, finally, Allgaier won at Phoenix Raceway.

This time, it all came crashing down – his memories, the awe, and the dominant feeling of gratitude towards his family. It was as if the track never forgot him, and he never forgot the track’s contribution to his career.

“Having my kids and my parents and my wife, everybody out there, like those memories for me every time I walk through that tunnel or go through that tunnel coming into this place. Like, that’s what’s on my mind. Because I don’t do this without my family.”

The 2026 season started on a slightly awry note for Justin Allgaier.

First, he would miss the O’Reilly season opener victory by a fine margin. And the very next day, he would go on to wipe out the field in a massive wreck during the Daytona 500 race, earning himself a lot of criticism and landing in hot water.

With his latest victory, Justin Allgaier is back to where he belongs.

He is now leading the O’Reilly Series drivers’ standings with 184 points and 61 stage points. While Phoenix provided a blockbuster race on Saturday, let’s have a look at what lies ahead of us on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway Starting Grid

Grid PositionDriverCar No.TeamManufacturer
1Joey LoganoNo. 22Team PenskeFord
2Kyle LarsonNo. 5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Austin CindricNo. 2Team PenskeFord
4Daniel SuarezNo. 7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
5Ryan BlaneyNo. 12Team PenskeFord
6Ross ChastainNo. 1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
7Carson HocevarNo. 77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
8Tyler ReddickNo. 4523XI RacingToyota
9William ByronNo. 24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Josh BerryNo. 21Wood Brothers RacingFord
11Denny HamlinNo. 11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Christopher BellNo. 20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Ryan PreeceNo. 60Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord
14Ty GibbsNo. 54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
15John Hunter NemechekNo. 42Legacy Motor ClubToyota
16Michael McDowellNo. 71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
17Chris BuescherNo. 17Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord
18Shane van GisbergenNo. 97Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
19Connor ZilischNo. 88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
20Chase BriscoeNo. 19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
21Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 47HYAK MotorsportsChevrolet
22Riley HerbstNo. 3523XI RacingToyota
23AJ AllmendingerNo. 16Kaulig RacingChevrolet
24Zane SmithNo. 38Front Row MotorsportsFord
25Austin DillonNo. 3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
26Chase ElliottNo. 9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
27Austin HillNo. 33Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
28Bubba WallaceNo. 2323XI RacingToyota
29Kyle BuschNo. 8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
30Todd GillilandNo. 34Front Row MotorsportsFord
31Anthony AlfredoNo. 48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
32Erik JonesNo. 43Legacy Motor ClubToyota
33Ty DillonNo. 10Kaulig RacingChevrolet
34Cody WareNo. 51Rick Ware RacingChevrolet
35Noah GragsonNo. 4Front Row MotorsportsFord
36Cole CusterNo. 41Haas Factory TeamFord
37Brad KeselowskiNo. 6Roush Fenway Keselowski RacingFord

