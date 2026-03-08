Dale Jr’s NASCAR Driver Gets Emotional With Raw Confession After Thrilling Phoenix Win

Winning a NASCAR race is an amazing feeling. But what’s more amazing is winning a race at the same track that gave you a championship victory. Justin Allgaier is going through the same emotions after conquering Phoenix Raceway once again. His post-race interview clearly outlines his excitement after Saturday’s glory.
Justin Allgaier relives glory days in Phoenix victory lane
When viewed in retrospect, retired NASCAR driver and current owner of JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr’s team driver, Justin Allgaier’s 2024 Xfinity championship victory seems far away. But only the man of the moment knows just how close it has been to him all this time.
“For me, the backstretch, photos of the championship. We didn’t win the race, but I will never forget it was freezing cold; it was like two o’clock in the morning.”
The last time Allgaier won at Phoenix was in 2017. Since then, the track has been elusive to him.
In 2020, Phoenix Raceway became the championship decider for the O’Reilly Series. However, it wasn’t as kind to him as Allgaier would’ve wanted.
Even after multiple top-5 finishes in the championship race, Allgaier missed the championship title by a small margin until 2024. Finally, with a P2 finish in the race, Allgaier could conquer the championship.
Phoenix means family for @J_Allgaier pic.twitter.com/FIixCWYWJI
— Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) March 8, 2026
In 2026, finally, Allgaier won at Phoenix Raceway.
This time, it all came crashing down – his memories, the awe, and the dominant feeling of gratitude towards his family. It was as if the track never forgot him, and he never forgot the track’s contribution to his career.
“Having my kids and my parents and my wife, everybody out there, like those memories for me every time I walk through that tunnel or go through that tunnel coming into this place. Like, that’s what’s on my mind. Because I don’t do this without my family.”
The 2026 season started on a slightly awry note for Justin Allgaier.
First, he would miss the O’Reilly season opener victory by a fine margin. And the very next day, he would go on to wipe out the field in a massive wreck during the Daytona 500 race, earning himself a lot of criticism and landing in hot water.
With his latest victory, Justin Allgaier is back to where he belongs.
He is now leading the O’Reilly Series drivers’ standings with 184 points and 61 stage points. While Phoenix provided a blockbuster race on Saturday, let’s have a look at what lies ahead of us on Sunday.
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway Starting Grid
|Grid Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Joey Logano
|No. 22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|Kyle Larson
|No. 5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Austin Cindric
|No. 2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|Daniel Suarez
|No. 7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|No. 12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|6
|Ross Chastain
|No. 1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|7
|Carson Hocevar
|No. 77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|No. 45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|9
|William Byron
|No. 24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Josh Berry
|No. 21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|No. 11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Christopher Bell
|No. 20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Ryan Preece
|No. 60
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford
|14
|Ty Gibbs
|No. 54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|15
|John Hunter Nemechek
|No. 42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|16
|Michael McDowell
|No. 71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|No. 17
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford
|18
|Shane van Gisbergen
|No. 97
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Connor Zilisch
|No. 88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|No. 19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|No. 47
|HYAK Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Riley Herbst
|No. 35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|No. 16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Zane Smith
|No. 38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|25
|Austin Dillon
|No. 3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Chase Elliott
|No. 9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Austin Hill
|No. 33
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Bubba Wallace
|No. 23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|29
|Kyle Busch
|No. 8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|No. 34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|31
|Anthony Alfredo
|No. 48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Erik Jones
|No. 43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|33
|Ty Dillon
|No. 10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Cody Ware
|No. 51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|Noah Gragson
|No. 4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|Cole Custer
|No. 41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|37
|Brad Keselowski
|No. 6
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Ford