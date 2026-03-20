Dale Jr’s NASCAR Driver Gets Real on Hendrick Motorsports Fuelled Cup Opportunities Ahead of Darlington Showdown

Moving to the Cup Series demands total commitment and proven endurance, but for Dale Jr.’s star driver, the dream of a Cup Series opportunity is quickly becoming an overwhelming test of endurance. While he has proven himself in the series previously, it doesn’t mean that he can just let his current season go by as he serves his role for Rick Hendrick in the Cup Series. As of now, he is ready to run both series on the same weekends. This might be a nice little adventure occasionally, but Alex Bowman’s absence from the #48 garage is making it increasingly hard.

Dale Jr’s star performer voices his issues juggling his dual responsibilities

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“I want to do the best job I can and be as prepared as I can be for the 48 team, without leaving the seven team and our chances of the O’Reilly series championship,” he said.

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Undoubtedly, Justin Allgaier is dedicated to his duties for both teams. Bowman hasn’t raced since COTA because of vertigo issues, and Allgaier took his place. This would have been fine for a race or two; however, it seems that Bowman wouldn’t be returning to his seat anytime soon. This is making it tough for Allgaier to manage his responsibilities.

“So, you’re trying to manage all of that. Whether it be simulator time or team meetings. We do a post-race meeting every week with both teams. You do a pre-race meeting every week with both teams. You know, both teams have simulator time. So, you’re juggling all of this. And they’re completely different cars,” he told Jeff Gluck.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Ally Chevrolet looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 22, 2025, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250222571

As much as it is standard practice for the reserve driver to take the main duties in a situation like this, Justin Allgaier is also managing his season with JR Motorsports in the NOAP Series, as mentioned.

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Moreover, he has been rather competitive this season with a race win and another three top 10 finishes. He also feels that the #48 crew would want their actual driver back, considering all the synergy they have established working together.

“They want him back. He has assembled an awesome group of guys around him. Blake Harris and that whole 48 team, they’re fun to be around. They’re great at what they do,” he said.

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A recent circular revealed that Alex Bowman would be missing another three upcoming races, and Allgaier seems to be the only competitive replacement. This could become a matter of worry for Dale Jr, as his title-contending driver would be spending way too much time in a series where he will be replaced as soon as Bowman is back in the garage.

But can Allgaier make the most of it?

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How can Allgaier find the silver lining in this situation?

Sure, Justin Allgaier could miss out on a contention to win the NOAP Series title this year. But what happens if he wins? He won the title back in 2024 and has been in contention for as long as one can remember. But what Allgaier has right now is a chance to prove his worth, his competitiveness in the Cup Series.

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Admittedly, he didn’t have the most flattering run at Las Vegas. His speeding penalty did not help, either. But heading into Darlington, he has a real chance to make an impression. Moreover, the other two races in succession; if he manages to pull off some impressive results, then he might have a chance with HMS in the future.

Imago HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Justin Allgaier 7 JR Motorsports Registix Chevrolet during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA OÕReilly Auto Parts Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 race on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR OÕReilly Auto Parts Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953260220021

Statistically, Alex Bowman has been the worst-performing Hendrick Motorsports driver. There have been speculations of him losing the seat in the upcoming seasons, but nothing strong to build upon.

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But if his medical condition worsens, then Rick Hendrick will be left with no other option than to replace him. Justin Allgaier could then finally find himself back in the Cup Series and with a much stronger team.

While this would sound like a fairy tale to Allgaier, it might as well happen. All he has to do right now is get his head off the NOAP Series and Dale Jr’s team for some time and focus solely on the upcoming Cup race at Darlington.