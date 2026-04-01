Dale Jr’s Racing Series Punishes 21-YO Kaulig Driver Hours After Teammates’ Sensitivity Fallout

While Dale Earnhardt Jr’s co-owned CARS Tour usually features the new and upcoming drivers with potential strong futures in NASCAR, they also train them quite strictly in terms of drivers’ on-track actions. This was proven once again when Mini Tyrrell, Kaulig Racing’s Truck Series driver, was severely punished just hours after Daniel Dye announced his departure from the team.

Dale Jr’s CARS puts Mini Tyrrell under the microscope

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The race seemed to be going well for both Mini Tyrrell and Doug Barnes at the Wake County Speedway. Both drivers were battling for the race win when Tyrrell got a little too aggressive, almost placing himself on the top of Barnes’ car, destroying his rear. In retaliation on the next lap, Barnes spun Tyrrell out, ending his race for good. This is terrible news for Barnes, considering he is a strong contender for the title this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Barnes has been suspended for the next race, Tyrrell has been put on probation. This does not look good on his racing portfolio, considering this is his debut season in the Truck Series with Kaulig Racing, and how strict the team has been with sensitivity recently.

Daniel Dye was suspended by both NASCAR and Kaulig Racing earlier in March after his use of a homophobic slur on a livestream. This seemed standard when compared to what happened with reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson back during his CGR days. However, as NASCAR cleared him to race recently, he announced that he was stepping away from Kaulig Racing. The team made a public social media post, announcing his resignation from the team. While the future remains unclear for him, it has just revealed how strict the team can be when it comes to discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the way Mini Tyrrell raced in Dale Earnhardt Jr’s CARS Tour series, it showcased anything but discipline. Sure, the move was a bit too aggressive, but it got to a point where both the drivers’ safety was under threat, and hence, he was also placed on probation.

ADVERTISEMENT

How that will affect his Truck Series campaign is unknown so far. His debut season, piloting the #14 Ram Truck, has been rather mediocre so far. His top finish was 19 , which he achieved twice when the season started. It’s quite understandable, considering his lack of experience. But does it prove a point that a Cup Series driver made earlier this year?

Does Tyrrell’s aggressive move prove Kyle Busch’s point?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Busch has stuck around in the sport for a long time and has spent enough time behind the wheel of the Truck Series and other series to notice even the smallest of changes in the drivers’ mentality through the years. But in fact, he had a major observation after running one of his most aggressive races.

He claimed that the upcoming generation of drivers were far more aggressive than the previous. He explained, “I’m like, ‘We are in a completely different era now. There is no fixing what we’ve got going on right now with everybody running over everybody.’ They would much rather crash than win a race. I don’t get it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While it seemed a bit too exaggerated, the incident that Mini Tyrrell and Doug Barnes shared on the track seemed to prove it. The former was so eager to win that he ended up on his rival’s rear; meanwhile, Barnes deliberately spun him off the track. While this point can be argued, Dale Jr’s CARS made sure to take strict actions against the drivers.