Dale Jr’s Star Goes Against Championship Confidence With Vulnerable Take On Daytona 500 Pressure

After a P9 finish at Daytona last season, JR Motorsports and Justin Allgaier will be attempting the race again this year. However, instead of the regular grid, they will compete for the wild card spots. The Great American Race is a spectacle that tests the nerves of even the best drivers, and Allgaier, who will be racing tonight for the final four spots, is feeling the chills.

Justin Allgaier lets out his inner feelings on Daytona’s qualifying pressure

While some might think it is an easy win for Allgaier—considering the success he has had in the O’Reilly Auto Parts series and the team he will race with—the JR Motorsports driver did not shy away from giving a reality check about the race.

In an interview with FOX, Allgaier said, “Yeah, it’s somewhat nerve-wracking, right? You want to have the fewest number of cars to go up against—that makes your life a lot easier. But at the same time, you want to beat the best. And look, our race team does an amazing job, and we’re going to build an ultra-fast Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet. Whatever happens, happens. I think when it comes down to it, you can only control things within your grasp.

“We did last year—we were able to work with folks… Being around this sport for so long, I’ve fortunately made a lot of friends. I have a few enemies along the way, but we were able to use that and have those friends help us last year. So, you know, if we don’t have the qualifying effort we’re looking for, then we just have to go race our way in—hopefully the Duels go in our favor like they did [last year].”

According to their official press release, Allgaier has only one motive for the race. He wants to earn the elusive victory at the Beach. While a P9 finish in five starts sounds amazing, Allgaier believes that there is nothing stopping him from claiming a better result this year.

“The lines change so quickly, but if we can find ourselves in that right line toward the end, I see no reason why we won’t get an even better result this year.”

The 2024 Xfinity champion has yet to earn a promotion to the NASCAR Cup Series—something that he would want to address this year, moving into the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts season.

Needless to say, Justin Allgaier is not the only one determined to claim glory at the Crown Jewel race. But how does this scenario play out before the Daytona 500 begins?

How do drivers qualify for the four available entries on the grid?

The 36 chartered teams have nothing to worry about. They will earn their starting positions through the Daytona Duels. Next up are the four open car slots for the teams that do not have a charter in the Cup Series. These teams and their entries will be ineligible for championship points in the race.

Anthony Alfredo, Justin Allgaier, Corey Heim, Corey LaJoie, B.J. McLeod, Casey Mears, Chandler Smith, and JJ Yeley. If you are wondering about Jimmie Johnson, he has already secured himself a guaranteed start using the Open Exemption Provisional rule.

Today, these remaining eight cars will battle it out in qualifying to choose the first two drivers for the Open grid. After these sessions, the top Open finisher during the Daytona Duels will be allotted one spot on the grid from each Duel.

With names like Corey Heim chasing him during the qualifying session, Allgaier will definitely face a lot of pressure. But will he crumble? Or will he fulfill his goal this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.