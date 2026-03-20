Dale Jr.’s Star Issues Defining Message on Career Beyond NASCAR With Surprising Intimidator Claim

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has one of the most interesting and lasting legacies in NASCAR. He was a relatively highly successful driver who was the most popular in his time. But then he also became an entrepreneur, one who has his own team, his own podcast network, among other things. So it’s no wonder that his driver, Rajah Caruth, is inspired by him.

Rajah Caruth is inspired by the Earnhardts in his ‘Rolodex’ hopes

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During a recent appearance on Rubbin is Racing podcast, Rajah Caruth was asked why he would still pursue a Bachelor of Science in Motorsports Management degree when he knows he has to follow the goal of being a successful stock car racing driver.

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“You’ve got to have the whole rolodex. The driving is the most important thing, but you gotta have a circle of life. You got to have other traits, other skills…” he said.

Caruth, who is one of the most exciting young talents in the NASCAR pipeline, is currently racing with JR Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing in the O’Reilly Series. Another thing he mentioned was the business side of things, for which he gave an example of the Earnhardts.

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While Dale Sr. owned and operated his team, Dale Earnhardt Incorporated, his son took several steps forward in his career beyond driving. Dale Earnhardt Jr. not only started JR Motorsports, but he also has ownership in Dirty Mo Media Co., High Rock Vodka, Filter Time, and more.

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“I don’t know if you had seen the Earnhardt documentary on Prime. I really enjoyed watching that just because it really spoke to how much from a business perspective that Dale Sr. had that mindset of knowing what was going on, and it’s really parlayed and you see how with not only like I said Dale Earnhardt Sr., but Dale Earnhardt Jr., who I’m driving for obviously,” he described.

The series shows how Dale Sr. wasn’t just ‘the Intimidator,’ but a calculated figure with a strong business acumen as well. He understood the power of a brand and smartly built his own company, Dale Earnhardt Inc.

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Caruth claimed he has a similar love for NASCAR as the Earnhardts and the JR Motorsports management. He emphasised he wants to have ‘a multi-dimensional career’, which is why having a degree and education is important for him.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. impressed by Caruth’s JRM debut

Earlier this season, Rajah Caruth took the next step in his NASCAR journey as he made his debut for JR Motorsports at Daytona in the O’Reilly Series race. Caruth finished in 10th place, earning praise from his boss.

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Talking about Caruth and his other drivers, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said, “I was really happy. Rajah Caruth looked great and did some things I was pleased to see. Carson looked like he learned a lot. Sammy’s been studying and working really hard to get better, and I’m seeing good things from him at this place, and at Talladega as well.”

Earnhardt Jr. claimed he was pretty happy with the result as all of his cars finished inside the top 10. Following his top 10 on his JRM debut, Caruth delivered another top 10 finish at Atlanta as he brought home an 8th-place result.

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At COTA, he managed to finish 31st, but in the following race at Phoenix, he finished in 8th place, followed by a 19th at Las Vegas. Five races into the season, he is sitting 8th in points while JRM’s top driver, Justin Allgaier, sits in 1st, a hundred points ahead of Caruth.

Going forward, the young driver would be hoping to close the gap in points and climb up the table.