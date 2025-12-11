Dana White’s $38B Partner Triggers Mega Deal with NASCAR Manufacturer

Next year, one of the biggest highlights in the Trucks Series is the return of Ram. But they’re not arriving alone. They are prepared for a major shift in their business, as they have partnered with Dana White’s $38 billion partner, TKO Group Holdings, which owns brands like UFC and WWE under it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ram is aggressively increasing its sports involvement with the signing. The sponsorship deal will be visible in three sports giants, gaining the maximum coverage from fans. But that’s not it. The brands are also set to repay their gesture towards Ram.

ADVERTISEMENT

WWE and UFC to run with the Ram Truck partnership

The TKO Group Holdings encompasses the UFC, WWE, and PBR. Their deal with Ram Trucks is a huge deal for both parties, especially for the latter. As per the sponsorship deal, Ram will become the official truck used in all three sports, garnering millions, maybe billions worth of viewership via all three sports and their audiences.

UFC President and CEO Dana White also feels the success coming from this deal. In a strong statement shared by the TKO Group Holdings, he wrote:

“I’m proud to announce that starting in 2026, Ram is becoming the Official Truck Partner of UFC, PBR and WWE,” he said. “We are talking about three of the biggest sports and entertainment companies in the world teaming up with one of the baddest truck companies in the country. I love the direction Ram is headed in 2026, and I’m very happy to be in business with them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Trucks has been a huge name in sports, especially NASCAR. They ran under the Dodge branding for a long time, and have made quite a history with the sport. However, after marking their Cup Series Championship win with Brad Keselowski in the 2012 season, the manufacturer left the sport for good.

However, as they continue their entry into different sports, NASCAR Ram is a huge yes for the 2026 Truck Series season. The manufacturer is set to return to the series with Kaulig Racing. They have already launched a special driver program marking their return to the sport after over a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ram’s NASCAR entry marked with special driver program

Ram has partnered with Kaulig Racing for their return to the Truck Series in the 2026 NASCAR season. The team will be fielding up to five trucks in the series, but one of them will not have a fixed driver throughout the season. The #25 Ram 1500 truck will be reserved for a special driver program.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR is all about inclusion and finding the best driver from multiple disciplines of motorsports. Ram seems to be working in the same direction as they introduced this special program. Under this arrangement, the #25 truck will be driven by free agent drivers, who will be rotated every race weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means, every race weekend, there will be a new face behind the wheel of the #25 Kaulig Racing Truck, and they could also come from other racing series.

This will not only create more publicity for Ram but also give opportunities to young and upcoming drivers in the sport.

Ram Trucks is seemingly hitting a jackpot as they return to their sporting side. Apart from NASCAR, the sponsorship deal, including WWE and UFC, is also understood to be a part of the same. Along with the driver program in the Truck Series, these initiatives will provide Ram with huge publicity, but will their performance in NASCAR be dominant?