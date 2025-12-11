Dana White’s $38B Partner Triggers Mega Deal with NASCAR Manufacturer

Next year, one of the biggest highlights in the Trucks Series is the return of Ram. But they’re not arriving alone. They are prepared for a major shift in their business, as they have partnered with Dana White’s $38 billion partner, TKO Group Holdings, which owns brands like UFC and WWE under it.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Ram is aggressively increasing its sports involvement with the signing. The sponsorship deal will be visible in three sports giants, gaining the maximum coverage from fans. But that’s not it. The brands are also set to repay their gesture towards Ram.
ADVERTISEMENT
WWE and UFC to run with the Ram Truck partnership
The TKO Group Holdings encompasses the UFC, WWE, and PBR. Their deal with Ram Trucks is a huge deal for both parties, especially for the latter. As per the sponsorship deal, Ram will become the official truck used in all three sports, garnering millions, maybe billions worth of viewership via all three sports and their audiences.
UFC President and CEO Dana White also feels the success coming from this deal. In a strong statement shared by the TKO Group Holdings, he wrote:
“I’m proud to announce that starting in 2026, Ram is becoming the Official Truck Partner of UFC, PBR and WWE,” he said. “We are talking about three of the biggest sports and entertainment companies in the world teaming up with one of the baddest truck companies in the country. I love the direction Ram is headed in 2026, and I’m very happy to be in business with them.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Ram Trucks has been a huge name in sports, especially NASCAR. They ran under the Dodge branding for a long time, and have made quite a history with the sport. However, after marking their Cup Series Championship win with Brad Keselowski in the 2012 season, the manufacturer left the sport for good.
However, as they continue their entry into different sports, NASCAR Ram is a huge yes for the 2026 Truck Series season. The manufacturer is set to return to the series with Kaulig Racing. They have already launched a special driver program marking their return to the sport after over a decade.
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Stories
Michael Jordan Brings NASCAR to Its Knees as Jim France’s Courtroom Collapse Triggers Settlement
Dale Jr. Reveals the Only Way for NASCAR to Fix Tarnished Image With “Pi**ed Off” Fans
Kyle Busch’s Future in Limbo As Richard Childress Admits Exit Plans Amid NASCAR on Sale Rumors
Dale Jr’s Former Driver Unveils NASCAR’s Secret 750HP Test Hours After Steve Phelps’ Bizarre ‘Safety’ Claims
“Shouldn’t Keep His Job”: Dale Earnhardt’s Long-Time Sponsor Demands Steve Phelps’ Ouster After Disgracing Richard Childress
Ram’s NASCAR entry marked with special driver program
Ram has partnered with Kaulig Racing for their return to the Truck Series in the 2026 NASCAR season. The team will be fielding up to five trucks in the series, but one of them will not have a fixed driver throughout the season. The #25 Ram 1500 truck will be reserved for a special driver program.
ADVERTISEMENT
NASCAR is all about inclusion and finding the best driver from multiple disciplines of motorsports. Ram seems to be working in the same direction as they introduced this special program. Under this arrangement, the #25 truck will be driven by free agent drivers, who will be rotated every race weekend.
ADVERTISEMENT
This means, every race weekend, there will be a new face behind the wheel of the #25 Kaulig Racing Truck, and they could also come from other racing series.
This will not only create more publicity for Ram but also give opportunities to young and upcoming drivers in the sport.
Ram Trucks is seemingly hitting a jackpot as they return to their sporting side. Apart from NASCAR, the sponsorship deal, including WWE and UFC, is also understood to be a part of the same. Along with the driver program in the Truck Series, these initiatives will provide Ram with huge publicity, but will their performance in NASCAR be dominant?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT