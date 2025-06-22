Danica Patrick Defend Her Political Views With Bold 4-Words Statement Amidst Backlash

Danica Patrick’s always been a lightning rod, whether she’s burning rubber or stirring up debate. As the first woman to win an IndyCar race and snag pole at the Daytona 500, she smashed barriers in a man’s world. But her shift to broadcasting hasn’t won everyone over as Reddit threads tear into her broadcasting as “absolute drivel,” calling it tough to watch next to sharper pundits.

Outside the booth, her political and social takes spark even hotter reactions, with fans split between cheering her boldness and slamming her views. Love her or not, Patrick’s never been one to fade into the background. Now she has let out her views on patriotism and what being American means to her on the Believe in the Good with Hayley Dillon Podcast.

Danica’s patriotic heart beats loudly

Danica Patrick laid it all bare on the Believe in the Good podcast, saying, “Especially coming from where we’ve come from NASCAR and racing in general it’s all very patriotic, there is the jet flyover, the anthem before the race. We honour military and fallen military, there is always so much to do with being American and I grew up in that kind of household too but then there is always nature and nurture, I had both about being a Patriotic American and I mean shoot I moved to England when I was 16 years old. Came back when I was 19 and got a tattoo of an American flag and checkered flag married together in a very ugly way on my lower back. I’ve always had this patriotic side to me.”

At 16, Danica Patrick ditched high school, grabbed her GED, and moved alone to England, living in a tiny Milton Keynes apartment to race in Formula Vauxhall and Formula Ford. She called it “Harvard… for motorsports,” a grueling education in a cutthroat world. Facing the challenge of proving herself in a foreign land forged her resilience. By 19, she was back in the U.S., inked with that flag-and-checkered tattoo, and soon landed an IndyCar seat. Her patriotism wasn’t just talk—it was a badge she wore, literally and figuratively, through every challenge.

She doubled down on her love for America after a backlash in late 2023, sharing, “It was really at the end of 2023 when I went to a big event here in Phoenix called Amfest. Charlie Kirk is the guy who puts it on, and I went, and my sister flew in and she was just here for like two days, but we went to a bunch of the talks and met Tucker [Carlson] at the event. Anyways, I posted some photos afterward, and it just was kind of something that blew up in judgment, which I thought was wild because I purposely didn’t say like Make America Great Again. I just said I love this country, and I was like appalled by the response, and I think it p—- me off, it just motivated me to defend the country and what it means to be American.”

The Amfest blowup, fueled by her posts with conservative voices like Tucker Carlson, lit a fire. She’d already caught flak at a Trump-Vance event for vowing to keep waving her patriot flag, and that defiance only grew stronger. Her bold four words, “I love this country” aren’t new as she’s been catching heat for her patriotism before, like when she rocked that MAGA hat in a swimsuit. Critics pounced, but Patrick stayed unapologetic, saying she’s “red pilled” and done with the shade.

Danica Patrick’s Flag-Waving Stand

Danica Patrick’s not backing down from her love for the American flag, either. The 43-year-old former NASCAR star, now a vocal conservative influencer from Arizona, made her stance crystal clear. After years as a moderate, she voted for the first time in November 2024, picking Donald Trump over Kamala Harris. Her social media’s become a megaphone for right-leaning views, from posing in a red Make America Great Again hat to hyping conservative causes. For some, the flag’s turned political, but for Patrick, it’s pure patriotism, a symbol of the country she’s always cherished.

When Trump announced on June 18, 2025, that he’d add two towering flagpoles to the White House lawns, Patrick was all in. Trump called it a “GIFT from me,” boasting, “It is my Great Honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House, North and South Lawns… These are the most magnificent poles made – They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality. Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!”

Patrick’s support for the move echoed her lifelong flag pride, from that teenage tattoo to her NASCAR days under jet flyovers. Her flag love ties back to her racing roots, where anthems and military tributes were as much a part of the day as the checkered flag. As she keeps defending her views, Patrick’s proving she’s as fierce off the track as she was on it.