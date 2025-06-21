Danica Patrick Gets Candid on Her Explosive Temper and Bold Attitude That Powered Her NASCAR Journey

Danica Patrick didn’t just break into NASCAR; she tore down barriers in a sport still largely dominated by men. As she once put it: “It takes 100 guys to come through to find a good one, and then it takes 100 girls. That takes a long time to find a good one, right?” This highlights both the challenge and the scarcity of women in racing. From becoming the first woman ever to claim a pole at the Daytona 500 to constantly lighting up the IndyCar and NASCAR circuits, Patrick proved time and again that she belonged. But it wasn’t just talent that kept her afloat; it was her unapologetic ferocity.

Whether ripping helmets off or confronting fellow drivers on pit road, Patrick’s explosive temper defines her career. Now, looking back with unfiltered honesty, she credits that edge as the engine that pushed her through a male-dominated world.

The temper that took Danica to the top

In a recent spill of candor, Patrick recounted a go-kart showdown that reflected exactly who she was and still is. Then, 10-year-old Dancia Patrick showed early signs of this aggression. Recalling a practice scrap with an adult she remembers, Patrick said she tore off her helmet and confronted them straight, a daring move for a 10-year-old, but Danica was not scared of anyone.

Danica Patrick said on the ‘Believe in the Good’ podcast with Haley Dilon, “I remember this. Somebody pulled out in front of me during practice. And I came into the pits, like, took my helmet off, went up to the go-kart that did it. It was a full-grown adult, and if this is true in my memory, it was like the President of Klein tools, like it was a full-grown adult, like CEO, and I was like, ‘what are you doing?'” That kind of fire, she admits, was key to her only success, an instinct that came naturally and stayed with her. But that spark didn’t vanish with age; it only intensified.

In one of the more fiery moments of her Cup career, Danica Patrick squared off with Denny Hamlin after he spun her in a Duel race at Daytona. Post-race, she stormed over, grabbing his collar and declaring, “What are you doing? Seriously? You did the same f—– thing in practice.” Hamlin, momentarily stunned, shot back that she “missed it,” but the moment went viral and reinforced her early reputation for never backing down. And Denny Hamlin wasn’t the only big name she tangled with.

In 2015 at Kentucky Speedway, Danica Patrick took issue with none other than Dale Earnhardt Jr. After he got into her rear bumper and sent her into the wall, she fired off a profanity-laced tirade on the radio, telling him to, “go f— yourself,” and then retaliated by bumping him on pit road. This clip made headlines, and even Dale Junior admitted after the race that her reaction was understandable. Far from the rehearsed drama, these exchanges were genuine flashes of volatility and proved she didn’t care who you were. Superstar or rookie; if you wronged her on the track, she’ll let you know.

But Patrick wasn’t just as clear about the purpose behind the passion; it was a tool more than a liability. As she told Self Magazine after snagging the 2013 Daytona pole, “I was brought up to be the fastest driver, not the fastest girl.” That mindset, fueled by internal competitiveness, helped her become the first woman to win an IndyCar race and even lead laps at the Indy 500.

Moreover, Patrick has also come to realize not only her racing talent but also her talent for not caring about what critics say. On the podcast, she continued, “I had the gift of not giving a s— what people think about me, other than I have a human level. I am not robotic but like, I don’t really care about what people think about me.” Looking back, Patrick embraces the whole spectrum: talent, perseverance, and yes, range.

F1’s Nico Rosberg pushes back on Danica’s comments

As we know by now, Danica Patrick is no stranger to speaking her mind, but her recent comments during Sky Sports’ coverage of the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix last week quickly lit up the Internet. While discussing Charles Leclerc‘s performance and the nature of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Patrick said, “Montreal is a fun track, but it’s not the most complicated. I think, as long as you get the balance right, you get it to change directions, just be able to get on the throttle coming off, you can put it together here, so I don’t think it’ll be a huge problem.”

This assessment caught fellow commentator Martin Brundle off guard; his moment of silence and response quickly went viral. But it was 2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg who decided to challenge her on air, jumping in with the firm yet respectful correction. Nico Rosberg jumped in, saying, “I have to disagree ever so slightly there, Danica. Montréal is one of the hardest tracks of the year because there’s so many bumps, and at every curve you have to hit it so perfectly. And if you are just a little bit off, you are in the wall or you lose a lot of time. So it’s actually incredibly challenging.”

Rossberg’s point drew from personal experience. Montréal high-speed streets, tight chicanes, and treacherous walls make it one of the most punishing tracks on the calendar. And for someone with a championship to their name, Rossberg’s stands added technical weight to the discussion. Though Patrick didn’t push back in the moment, the debate opened a wider conversation online about differing perspectives. While Patrick may have seen similarities to circuits she dominated in IndyCar, Roseburg’s lived F1 experience made his disagreement hard to dismiss.

