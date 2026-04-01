Danica Patrick Joins Donald Trump’s White House for Once in a Lifetime Opportunity

Danica Patrick’s career began with racing, but she drifted apart from it a long time ago. She has remained politically active on social media, with unwavering support for the Republicans, especially Donald Trump. Because of the popularity she gained during his 2024 Presidential Campaign, Patrick has been quite involved in similar activities, and she will also be joining the Second Lady, Usha Vance, in the White House for a special program targeted towards kids.

Danica Patrick to join the SLOTUS

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Usha Vance announced the “Storytime with the Second Lady” program, a podcast for kids, which will feature guests reading children’s books. This is intended to combat the declining US child literacy rate. In a clip that White House’s official account shared on social media, Danica Patrick could also be seen reading one of those books.

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“Thank you so much @SLOTUS for having me on your new podcast to read Cars to the kids!” She wrote on X.

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This seems to be an interesting turn in Patrick’s career, although not surprising. While she is most popularly known for being the first woman to win an IndyCar race and her long-running NASCAR Cup Series career, racing is something that she has not undertaken in a long time. She was involved with Formula 1’s Sky Sports broadcasting team, but was not announced as a part of the same for this year.

But, Danica Patrick’s speaking skills seem to be adept for this role with the SLOTUS. She has been the guest host on some of the most popular podcasts, including one with Charlie Kirk. Moreover, she also hosts the Pretty Intense podcast regularly, discussing life improvement tips and other ideologies. However, just a few years ago, this podcast was targeted because of some questionable topics that were discussed.

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When Patrick’s podcast was under the radar

Back in 2024, Danica Patrick had Elizabeth April on her Pretty Intense podcast as the guest. While their conversation started quite normally, they ended up discussing some topics that did not sit well with the fans. One of these also included a questionable discussion over pop star Justin Bieber.

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April claimed that Bieber was going to transform into a fictional creature in front of a huge crowd.

“Justin Bieber was going to shapeshift into a giant reptilian on stage in front of hundreds of thousands, who all have their phone on him, who capture it… They have suppressed a lot of these sightings,” claimed April on the podcast.

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Moreover, Danica Patrick also made mention of ‘Men in Black’ devices, referring to the 1997 sci-fi movie that had a memory-erasing tool.

As expected, this particular episode received huge backlash from the fans. Patrick was largely criticized for discussing such unrealistic topics and earning hundreds of thousands of views.

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Her role working with the Second Lady of the US. will be different from that on her previous podcast. She will be reading out stories to children, who, in turn, will only get inspired by her and her racing career.