Danica Patrick Keeping Jealousy Away as Wine Brand Fails Against Kardashian’s Success

A trailblazer in a male-dominated arena, Danica Patrick carved her legacy with relentless determination, becoming the most successful woman in American open-wheel racing. She made history in 2008 by winning the Indy Japan 300, making her the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race. Later, she transitioned to NASCAR, where she became the first female driver to secure a Cup Series pole position at the 2013 Daytona 500. Although her NASCAR career had its highs and lows, Patrick’s influence on the sport and her role in paving the way for future female drivers remain undeniable. After stepping away from full-time racing in 2018, she redirected her energy into business ventures, eager to create a legacy off the track.

Among her most personal and ambitious projects is her wine label, Somnium, Latin for “dream,” which she launched in 2017 after falling in love with Napa Valley. The venture was born out of more than just entrepreneurial curiosity; Patrick was genuinely enchanted by the serenity, culture, and craftsmanship of the wine world. Though Somnium has received praise from some wine circles, it hasn’t experienced the viral boom seen by other celebrity-founded brands, such as Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics or Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty. Unlike the carefully curated world of viral marketing, her wine business is built on the long game, one harvest, one bottle, and one believer at a time, as she reflects on her long-standing journey.

Why Danica Patrick’s winery journey is taking the long road

In a recent episode of the “Believe in the Good” podcast with Haley Dillon, Patrick talked about the difficulties that come with owning a business, especially one as diverse as that of a wine brewery. “It’s good. You know it’s a slow process. You always just think you can just kind of jump into something and it will be just gangbusters and you’ll be like a Kardashian and you’re like, ‘Wow, I have this makeup, and now it’s worth a million dollars.’ But it takes time,” said Patrick.

Danica Patrick didn’t slap her name on a pre-existing product or rely on a marketing agency to build a lifestyle brand. Instead, she purchased land on Howell Mountain, embarking on a journey to produce premium Cabernet Sauvignon. The transition from adrenaline-pumping racetracks to slow-ripening vineyards was stark, but Patrick was ready to take up a whole new challenge. While celebrities like the Kardashians and Jenners can flip new ventures into nine-figure empires seemingly overnight, often thanks to their massive followings and strategic brand placement, Patrick’s wine label is evolving at a more traditional pace.

“What was that… Hailey Bieber just sold like a makeup or something like for that for a billion dollars? I’ve never even heard of it. I don’t know if it’s a recent with pop culture, but I was like, I have no idea what that is,” continued Patrick. Hailey Bieber’s Rhode brand has rapidly become a skincare powerhouse, pulling nearly $212 million in annual revenue in the 12 months ending March 2025. This explosive growth and high valuation helped prompt its acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty in a deal valued at up to $1 billion. In stark contrast, Patrick’s winery operates on a much smaller, boutique scale and focuses on estate-grown Cabernet Sauvignon and rosé, prioritizing artisanal quality over mass production.

But instead of doing the same, Patrick decided to get real with her words. “In this day and age, it’s so easy to get attention for things,” said Patrick. “It’s not just even being a name, a recognizable name. Now, it’s like you can pay to play. You can play into the algorithms. You can basically, like, buy views, buy subscribers, buy all these things, like, you can kind of, like, buy your way up so you can artificially build yourself into a brand.”

Take, for example, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, showing exactly how celebrity influence can rapidly propel a product into the stratosphere. Launched in 2021, 818 Tequila has captivated the market with its sleek packaging, extensive social media campaign, and celebrity endorsements that leverage Jenner’s global appeal. The brand quickly resonated with a younger, digitally savvy audience, turning a premium spirit into a must-have accessory for the modern customer.

“So, it’s just like generally the market’s always very competitive, but I love it. It’s a passion and it’s continuing to grow. It just I like to do everything quite quickly, so it doesn’t go as fast as I would like it to go,” continued Patrick. Patrick’s wine brand is built upon a foundation of authenticity, painstaking craftsmanship, and a slower, more deliberate production process that mirrors the natural cadence of viticulture. The underlying strategic difference is evident, as when celebrity alcohol brands like 818 Tequila bank on high-impact visuals, fast-paced promotions, and the celebrity’s image to generate buzz, Patrick’s approach is rooted in the belief that true quality is best recognized over time.

On the other hand, as a professional racer, Danica Patrick originally lived in the fast lane. “It took a long time for me to realize then. I really didn’t realize that until I was done racing. Like, I realized that I’m trying to think if there’s anything I like to do slow. It’s really not like think fast, move fast, learn fast, walk fast, drive fast—I mean everything, cook fast, you name it,” said Patrick. Once she stepped off the track, she discovered a surprising truth: that, unlike racing, almost nothing in life happens at breakneck speed. For someone accustomed to instant lap times and immediate feedback, the art of winemaking demanded practice, trust in the process, and an embrace of the slow rhythm of nature.

In a world driven by commerce-favored celebrities, where iconic launches soar on influencer hype and algorithmic buzz, Patrick’s business attempt operates on her terms. She is choosing depth over speed and quality over viral reach. In doing so, she embodies a different kind of legacy, one rooted in resilience, intention, and the belief that some triumphs only get richer with time.

Inside Danica Patrick’s mission to heal her best friend

Racing legend Danica Patrick is no stranger to pushing limits, as she is now applying that same relentless energy to a deeply personal mission, which includes helping her 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, Ella, overcome debilitating joint pain. Diagnosed with arthritis in her rear knees, Ella wasn’t just showing signs of aging, but she was suffering. Rather than resigning to the inevitable, Patrick turned to cutting-edge veterinary treatments to restore her furry friend’s mobility and comfort.

Leading the charge was stem cell therapy, using Ella’s own cells to regenerate damaged tissues and reduce inflammation. But it didn’t stop there. Patrick opted for PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy, a process where healing elements from Ella’s own blood were injected directly into the affected joints. The emerging therapy is showing strong results in helping dogs like Ella bounce back. As Patrick shared joyfully, “Baby is doing great! She had stem cells, PRP, and a new product called alphaflo. Now for about 5 hours of couch time with my new fav show.”

For Patrick, who often calls Ella her ‘shadow,’ this ain’t just about medicine; it’s about love, loyalty, and giving back to the companion who has stood beside her through every twist in life’s road. Whether it’s trying the latest breakthroughs or simply curling up together, Patrick’s devotion to her dogs proves that being a champion means showing up, not just on the track, but at home too.