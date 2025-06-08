Danica Patrick Reveals Her Relationship Status 3 Years After Her Last Insta Official Boyfriend

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships,” Danica Patrick once explained during a 2021 guest appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls. She is one of those individuals who has never shied away from talking about her love life and all its complications. Whether it was her high-profile romance with Aaron Rodgers or the more low-key chapters that followed, Danica’s dating life has always intrigued fans and fueled speculation.

But while her past relationships played out under the public eye, the post-racing version of Danica seems a little more grounded, a little less concerned with making things look perfect. These days, the former NASCAR and IndyCar star is more about self-reflection than selfies. And in a recent podcast appearance, she dropped a candid (read: hilariously blunt) update on her current relationship status. Let’s just say it left fans laughing and relating in equal measure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Danica Patrick reflects on love, life, and being “so screwed”

Danica Patrick’s love life has long been a topic of fascination for fans and media alike. Last year, she sparked widespread speculation after posting a series of photos at Burning Man with a mystery companion. The images showed her enjoying the festival’s vibrant atmosphere, but she never revealed the identity of her plus-one, leaving fans to guess about a possible new romance. Social media buzzed with curiosity, but the 43-year-old remained characteristically private, letting the intrigue build without comment.

Before the Burning Man mystery, Danica’s last “official” relationship shared on Instagram was with entrepreneur Carter Comstock. The couple went public in April 2021, sharing glimpses of their travels and adventures together. Their relationship seemed to thrive away from the spotlight, but by early 2022, the posts together stopped. Patrick finally confirmed her split in March. It was the same month she celebrated her milestone 40th birthday.

Recently, Danica opened up in a more candid way during a podcast appearance. When asked if she was single, she replied simply, “Yes.” As the conversation turned to dating, she quipped, “That makes me screwed. So screwed, so screwed, so screwed. Not literally either.” Her playful tone belied a deeper truth. After her breakup and breast-implant removal surgery, Danica is embracing single life with humor and a new perspective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @haleykdillon Expand Post

She shared two life hacks: “Plan more fun and be grateful. It’s so nice not to care so much about every little thing all the time. Who gives a s— about the one practice or the one qualifying or even the one race? There’s so many of them.” Danica Patrick was last seen competing in a professional racing capacity at the 2018 Indianapolis 500, where she finished 30th after being involved in a crash. Since then, she has shifted her focus away from full-time competition.

Danica’s transition from high-speed competition to a more relaxed, self-reflective lifestyle is a reminder that there’s always more to life beyond the next practice, qualifying, or race. We wish Danica continued growth, joy, and maybe even a few more hilarious podcast moments along the way.

Danica Patrick has slowed down to heal, not fade away

Danica Patrick’s shift from racetrack superstar to self-aware wellness advocate hasn’t been without challenges. One of her most personal decisions was the decision to remove her breast implants. In May 2022, she publicly revealed that she underwent explant surgery after years of unexplained health issues.

Danica had the implants done in 2014. At the time, it was a personal choice, but years later, she began experiencing symptoms like fatigue, weight gain, low estrogen, and hair thinning. Despite numerous tests and doctor visits, nothing seemed to explain her condition. Until she discovered breast implant illness. “I had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn’t looking healthy at all, and my face was a different shape (weird, I know),” Danica revealed.

Rather than hide the struggle, Danica chose transparency. She documented her explant journey on Instagram, sharing before-and-after photos and detailing her recovery. Her message resonated with thousands, especially women, who faced similar battles. “I wish I could of told this 32 year old girl that boobs won’t make you more perfect or have it all or be more feminine. These were my reasons and to me these narratives are the problem. Implants just feed into it. Culture feeds into it. Social media feeds into it. Filters feed into it. Unhealed trauma feeds into it,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Post-surgery, she said she felt like a different person. Her symptoms began to improve almost immediately. The experience helped her refocus her energy on health, mindfulness, and mental clarity. It wasn’t just physical healing. It was emotional, too.

Professionally, Danica has leaned even more into her podcast, Pretty Intense, where she now discusses topics like hormone balance, longevity, and mental health. The same intensity that once fueled her racing now powers her advocacy for body awareness and holistic living.

She has also become an inspiration beyond the racing world. She’s proof that athletes can redefine their identities long after they step out of competition. Her decision to prioritize health over aesthetics shattered stereotypes and opened doors for honest conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Danica, this chapter isn’t about going faster—it’s about feeling better. And in many ways, that’s the biggest win of her career.